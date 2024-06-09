A Look At HGTV Star Tarek El Moussa's Family-Oriented Tattoo Collection

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa had their son Tristan in January 2023. And, in an Instagram Story posted in May 2024, Tarek gave his followers a look at his updated tattoo. In the video, the HGTV star detailed all the ink he already had and confirmed, "So today I'm here at my buddy [Kareem Masarani's] shop and we are adding Tristan's birthday," (via People). While getting his tattoo done, Tarek couldn't help but pull a prank too, uploading a video to Instagram that he shot with the artist. Seemingly taken the same day he got his real tattoo for Tristan, in the clip Tarek is all smiles while Masarani gives him a large, obviously fake "Heather" tattoo on his right arm — except her name is misspelled "Hether."

Advertisement

The "Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa" star joked that it was a gift for Mother's Day, quipping, "She's gonna be so excited!" Unsurprisingly, Heather has some family tattoos as well. Besides Tarek's initials and their wedding date, the "Selling Sunset" alum also has the name "Tristan" tattooed behind her ear underneath a heart (via Instagram). However, one of her other family tattoos was pretty confusing.