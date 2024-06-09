A Look At HGTV Star Tarek El Moussa's Family-Oriented Tattoo Collection
HGTV star Tarek El Moussa is proud of his family, and he's got the ink to prove it. The "Flip or Flop" star has been in a relationship with Heather Rae El Moussa since 2019 and they've been married since October 2021. In April 2022, the happy couple took a big step and got matching tattoos to commemorate their wedding day. The date was printed on their left arms, and in Tarek's Instagram post about the new ink, the HGTV star also explained how he ended up getting more than he originally thought. In fact, initially, Tarek wasn't planning to ever get another tattoo after suffering with a bad one. But fortunately, his more recent experiences were more positive.
"Last minute, before we got there, I decided I also really wanted the kids birthdays and her initials!" Tarek divulged. The home renovation expert has two children with his ex-wife Christina Hall, Taylor and Brayden, and their birth dates were added under his and Heather's marriage date. Tarek hinted at big future plans with Heather when he continued, "So now, I have 3 special dates and Heather's initials on my left arm. We also left some spots open for future kid/kids, yes I said it," with a heart emoji. In an Instagram Story from their tattoo adventure (via the Daily Mail), the suggestion of potential future children's birthdays taking up space was notably mentioned as well.
Tarek El Moussa got his son Tristan's birth date inked too
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa had their son Tristan in January 2023. And, in an Instagram Story posted in May 2024, Tarek gave his followers a look at his updated tattoo. In the video, the HGTV star detailed all the ink he already had and confirmed, "So today I'm here at my buddy [Kareem Masarani's] shop and we are adding Tristan's birthday," (via People). While getting his tattoo done, Tarek couldn't help but pull a prank too, uploading a video to Instagram that he shot with the artist. Seemingly taken the same day he got his real tattoo for Tristan, in the clip Tarek is all smiles while Masarani gives him a large, obviously fake "Heather" tattoo on his right arm — except her name is misspelled "Hether."
The "Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa" star joked that it was a gift for Mother's Day, quipping, "She's gonna be so excited!" Unsurprisingly, Heather has some family tattoos as well. Besides Tarek's initials and their wedding date, the "Selling Sunset" alum also has the name "Tristan" tattooed behind her ear underneath a heart (via Instagram). However, one of her other family tattoos was pretty confusing.
Tarek loved Heather El Moussa's controversial family tattoo
In 2021, Heather Rae El Moussa revealed an unusual tattoo. She posted a since-deleted photo on Instagram of some delicate cursive script seemingly placed around the side of her lower hip, which read: "Yes sir, Mr. El Moussa." When the photo was posted to the Us Weekly Instagram account, critics immediately took to the comments to voice their opinions. One wrote simply, "Tacky" while another commented a face-palm emoji, and a third quipped, "Obsessed much?" In a joint interview Heather and Tarek El Moussa did with E! News's "Daily Pop," Heather explained the meaning behind the tattoo. It was essentially meant to be something nice for her husband.
As the "Flipping El Moussas" star reasoned, "I will be Mrs. El Moussa, so this is my name. And it is a special thing that we do around the house: Daddy is the boss, I'm the queen of the house. We do it with the kids." Besides, Tarek typically returns the favor. Heather noted, "He says, 'yes ma'am, Mrs. El Moussa.' It's something cute we do around the house." On his feelings on the tattoo, Tarek asserted, "I think it's special. For someone to put a tattoo of our family last name, you know, it's a big deal. And she's going to be my wife and she's family [...] So I was excited." It's unclear if Heather's ink is part of what inspired Tarek to join her in getting his family tatts in 2022.