The Little-Known Connection These Hallmark Actors Have To Fan-Favorite Flicks

Fan favorite Hallmark flicks like "Winter in Vail" and "Snowed in Christmas" provide the perfect examples of the picturesque backdrops that the feel-good network has become known for. Paired with the on-screen romance and family-friendly hijinks, these scenic locales really foster the cozy, often small-town vibes that we all know and love. However, the real-life regions behind the flicks have a little-known connection with some of the network's biggest stars.

While the channel's storylines are typically set in small-town America, most of Hallmark's made-for-TV movies are surprisingly filmed in Canada. Several of Hallmark's most loved actors also hail from the Great White North, with many having relocated to the U.S. during their acting careers. In this way, fan-favorite stars like Tyler Hynes and Stephen Huszar have fostered special connections to the Hallmark films they appear in.

For example, the movie "Christmas Island" took Quebec native Andrew Walker to Nova Scotia, a beautiful province he originally visited when he was 12 years old. "I hadn't seen Nova Scotia for 30 years," Walker told Heavy. "So to spend a month there was really, truly special."

