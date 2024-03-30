Why Hallmark's Shifting Gears Was So Important To Star Tyler Hynes

Tyler Hynes has become a Hallmark mainstay, and his March 2024 film "Shifting Gears" is his best Hallmark romance yet. A major part of the plot is the tension between the main characters' families, Hynes' Luke and Katherine Barrell's Jess. Off-screen, however, Hynes' real-life family actually got to be a part of the movie since it was filmed around where he's from: Ottawa, the capital of Canada.

In an interview with TV Goodness, Hynes said, "My mother was there a lot because she's from the town that we shot in, which was a huge, beautiful thing for me. And my nieces got to come and be in the movie." He explained how one of the producers, Mike Barbuto, is the one who asked Hynes about putting his nieces Ella and Haylie in the movie the day they were on set just to watch. "And I said, 'Oh, yeah. They would love it.' And they did love it. And they're right front and center. You see them both looking under a hood of a car and then meeting Kat."

On International Women's Day 2024, Hynes shared a post on Instagram that chronicled his nieces' time in front of the camera. He jokingly captioned one part of the video, "Haylie and Ella: 'We can do your job.' Me: 'prove it.' They did." Although Hynes' mom, Betty, stayed off-camera, Hynes wants to make her an extra in a future production.