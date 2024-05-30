The Apprentice Producer Claims Trump Was Unfaithful To Melania From The Start

Rumors of former president Donald Trump cheating on his wife Melania Trump have swirled for years. According to one producer who worked on Trump's hit series, "The Apprentice," which premiered in January 2004, the real estate entrepreneur was unfaithful to his wife from the very beginning. However, it's unknown if she was aware about the extent of his alleged philandering.

Advertisement

Bill Pruitt worked on the series for the first two seasons as an executive producer. In a piece for Slate published on May 30, 2024, he recounted the behind-the-scenes workings of the show with some salacious details. Pruitt says the reality star showed him a secret home that he kept on the grounds of his National Golf Club in Briarcliff Manor, New York. Pruitt described a conversation with Trump about the property. "'Melania doesn't even know about this place,' [Trump] says out loud to us, snickering, implying that the home's function is as his personal lair for his sexual exploits, all of which are unknown to his then-fiancée Melania Knauss," Pruitt recounted.

Sadly, this type of behavior allegedly persisted after the wedding, with two women's now-famous claims of Trump cheating around the time Melania gave birth to their only child.

Advertisement