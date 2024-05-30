The Apprentice Producer Claims Trump Was Unfaithful To Melania From The Start
Rumors of former president Donald Trump cheating on his wife Melania Trump have swirled for years. According to one producer who worked on Trump's hit series, "The Apprentice," which premiered in January 2004, the real estate entrepreneur was unfaithful to his wife from the very beginning. However, it's unknown if she was aware about the extent of his alleged philandering.
Bill Pruitt worked on the series for the first two seasons as an executive producer. In a piece for Slate published on May 30, 2024, he recounted the behind-the-scenes workings of the show with some salacious details. Pruitt says the reality star showed him a secret home that he kept on the grounds of his National Golf Club in Briarcliff Manor, New York. Pruitt described a conversation with Trump about the property. "'Melania doesn't even know about this place,' [Trump] says out loud to us, snickering, implying that the home's function is as his personal lair for his sexual exploits, all of which are unknown to his then-fiancée Melania Knauss," Pruitt recounted.
Sadly, this type of behavior allegedly persisted after the wedding, with two women's now-famous claims of Trump cheating around the time Melania gave birth to their only child.
Two women claim to have been with Trump shortly after Barron was born
Donald Trump and Melania wed in January 2005. The couple welcomed their son Barron in March 2006. It was that same year that two women allegedly had intimate relationships with Trump. Former Playboy model Karen McDougal has shared that she slept with Trump in June 2006. Adult star Stormy Daniels, to whom Trump's team reportedly paid $130,000 in hush money, claims the two had an affair in July 2006. The payment reportedly took place in 2016, though it wasn't until April 2024 that Trump went to trial for charges related to falsifying documents to cover its tracks. Many have noticed that Melania has not been present during his trial, a possible indicator that she does not support her husband's past indiscretions.
With Barron now older, there has been speculation that the Trump's marriage could be on the rocks, following years of rumored infidelity and political drama. "Very simply put, Donald is with Melania because her presence could help him win the presidency again," an insider told the National Enquirer (via RadarOnline). "She provides a living, breathing defense against claims he's a serial cheater and sexual predator. But sometimes life in Trump World is too much, even for her."
Melania has also been noticeably distant from Trump's re-election campaign, though some believe it could be for her son's privacy. No matter the status of their relationship, the early onset of affairs likely has not helped the couple.