Lawyer Tells Us Trump's Convictions Could Play Key Role In Future Melania Divorce
A legal expert has revealed the possible impact Donald Trump's 34 felony charges could have if he and Melania Trump were to divorce.
On May 30, 2024, the controversial political figure was found guilty of falsifying business records in relation to his $130,000 hush money payment to Stormy Daniels. Shortly after the decision was announced, Trump addressed the press outside of the courtroom, doubling down on his innocence and claiming the trial was rigged. "This was a disgrace. This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who is corrupt," he said, per CNN. "Our country's gone to hell. We're a nation in decline, serious decline."
While Donald's future as an active member of society remains uncertain, it isn't the only problem he may face in the coming months. Over the last few years, reports have circulated that his marriage to Melania Trump was on the rocks amid his affair with Daniels and string of legal troubles. In April 2023, a source revealed to The Mirror, "Melania is no different to any woman. Having her husband accused of cheating on her not just one but twice is extremely disturbing." With the speculation at an all time high, we asked a legal expert how Donald's recent legal convictions would come into play if Melania were to file for divorce.
Legal expert says guilty conviction could play a role in Melania's potential spousal support
In light of Donald Trump's bombshell guilty verdict, The List asked Los Angeles trial attorney Tre Lovell of The Lovell Firm, if it could be used against him in a potential divorce from Melania Trump. "Subject to a few exceptions, New York is a no-fault divorce state, and either party can get divorced based upon irreparable differences," he said. While New York's "no fault" statute could impact the proceedings, Tre revealed one possible way Trump's legal problems could be referenced. "Trump's convictions could become relevant if the verdict somehow affects his ability to earn an income, which would be considered in spousal support issues," he added.
While the jury is out on the future of Donald and Melania's marriage, the latter has reportedly taken steps in readjusting her prenuptial agreement. In September 2023, sources close to the former first lady revealed to Page Six that she was quietly negotiating a postnup agreement with her husband. "This is at least the third time Melania has renegotiated the terms of her marital agreement," the insider explained. While all signs point to Melania preparing for divorce, an additional source claimed that she was conducting the changes to protect their son, Barron Trump. "Trump remains very rich, but with mounting legal bills and judgments [the renegotiated prenup] would provide a more solid future [for] Melania and their son should the couple split," they added.