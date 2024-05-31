Lawyer Tells Us Trump's Convictions Could Play Key Role In Future Melania Divorce

A legal expert has revealed the possible impact Donald Trump's 34 felony charges could have if he and Melania Trump were to divorce.

On May 30, 2024, the controversial political figure was found guilty of falsifying business records in relation to his $130,000 hush money payment to Stormy Daniels. Shortly after the decision was announced, Trump addressed the press outside of the courtroom, doubling down on his innocence and claiming the trial was rigged. "This was a disgrace. This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who is corrupt," he said, per CNN. "Our country's gone to hell. We're a nation in decline, serious decline."

Advertisement

While Donald's future as an active member of society remains uncertain, it isn't the only problem he may face in the coming months. Over the last few years, reports have circulated that his marriage to Melania Trump was on the rocks amid his affair with Daniels and string of legal troubles. In April 2023, a source revealed to The Mirror, "Melania is no different to any woman. Having her husband accused of cheating on her not just one but twice is extremely disturbing." With the speculation at an all time high, we asked a legal expert how Donald's recent legal convictions would come into play if Melania were to file for divorce.