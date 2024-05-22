New Mar-A-Lago Search Details Paint Predictable Picture Of Trump's Marriage
Former president Donald Trump's hush money case is perhaps the most obvious example of intimate details about the ex-POTUS' personal life seeping out with more public-facing information. But as May 2024 court filings reveal, the hush money case is not the only legal battle offering a warts-and-all glimpse of Trump's life behind closed doors.
On May 21, 2024, Trump's attorneys filed a motion to dismiss evidence obtained by the FBI two years earlier during a raid for classified documents in Mar-a-Lago. The legal team argued that the raid violated Trump's constitutional rights. "The roving and highly inappropriate search covered, for example, a 'gym,' 'kitchen,' the 'Former First Lady Master Bedroom suite,' and the 'Child's bedroom suite' used by President Trump's son'" they wrote (via Court Listener).
The main focus of the filing was the federal raid of Trump's Floridian estate, but it also revealed something more personal about the former president as it confirmed previous reports that Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, don't sleep in the same bedroom.
Donald and Melania Trump's sleeping arrangements have been brought up before
Former President Donald Trump's hush money trial has included scandalous testimony from former adult film star (and recipient of said hush money) Stormy Daniels about everything from the pajamas she saw Trump wearing to more salacious details about their alleged affair. Daniels also testified that the former president told her he and Melania Trump slept in different bedrooms. And indeed, Trump's subtle reaction to Daniels' claim about his life with Melania spoke volumes.
As Daniels was presenting her testimony, Donald was cussing and shaking his head so much that presiding Justice Juan Merchan had to address the ex-POTUS' behavior. "I understand your client is upset at this point, but he is cursing audibly, and he is shaking his head visually, and that's contemptuous," the judge said (via Politico). "I won't tolerate that."
Donald's reaction to Daniels' testimony suggests he was upset by the information presented in court, but this isn't the first we've heard about his sleeping arrangements. In 2018, InTouch spoke to close family friend Federico Pignatelli, who said that the couple uses separate bedrooms so that Donald, who doesn't sleep as much as Melania, won't disturb his wife. "That doesn't mean anything about not being in love," Pignatelli argued. "It doesn't mean you're not united as a couple."