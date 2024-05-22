New Mar-A-Lago Search Details Paint Predictable Picture Of Trump's Marriage

Former president Donald Trump's hush money case is perhaps the most obvious example of intimate details about the ex-POTUS' personal life seeping out with more public-facing information. But as May 2024 court filings reveal, the hush money case is not the only legal battle offering a warts-and-all glimpse of Trump's life behind closed doors.

On May 21, 2024, Trump's attorneys filed a motion to dismiss evidence obtained by the FBI two years earlier during a raid for classified documents in Mar-a-Lago. The legal team argued that the raid violated Trump's constitutional rights. "The roving and highly inappropriate search covered, for example, a 'gym,' 'kitchen,' the 'Former First Lady Master Bedroom suite,' and the 'Child's bedroom suite' used by President Trump's son'" they wrote (via Court Listener).

The main focus of the filing was the federal raid of Trump's Floridian estate, but it also revealed something more personal about the former president as it confirmed previous reports that Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, don't sleep in the same bedroom.