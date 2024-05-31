Hillary Clinton's Snarky Response To Donald Trump's Guilty Verdict Has Everyone Shouting The Same Thing

Back in 2016, Hillary Clinton transformed herself from a former first lady, senator, and secretary of state to the Democratic presidential candidate, and her victory seemed like a given. Clinton's opponent, Donald Trump, was a political newcomer who brought little more than "Apprentice" -style bluster to the campaign. In a foreign policy speech she gave in San Diego, back in 2016, the presidential hopeful slammed Trump's "dangerously incoherent" ideas, his dodgy economic policies, "bizarre fascination with dictators and strongmen," disrespect for America's military, and demonstrably short fuse (via TIME). She railed, "He is not just unprepared — he is temperamentally unfit to hold an office that requires knowledge, stability and immense responsibility."

Advertisement

Sadly, defying predictions, Trump ultimately won — but Clinton has now gotten the last laugh. Following the guilty verdict in Trump's fraud trial, the bestselling author took to Instagram to promote a new product line from the Onward Together progressive PAC. "We recently had some new merch made based on a phrase I hear a lot. The design happened to be finalized today," Clinton wrote. The "merch" in question is a coffee mug with a silhouette of Clinton drinking tea, along with the caption: "Turns out she was right about everything."

Followers were overwhelmingly there for both the mug (the design is also available on a tote bag) and the sentiment. "I need some Hillary dunking on Trump merch," one quipped, while another suggested an additional item: "Make a shirt that says 'Lock WHO up?'" Mostly, though, the comments expressed regret that the 2016 election ended how it did.

Advertisement