The Trump Family Reactions To Donald's Guilty Verdict Are As Salty As We'd Expect

The verdict has been reached in Donald Trump's hush money trial and his family and allies are absolutely seething.

Over the last couple months, the former U.S. president has been busy with his high-profile court case regarding his alleged $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election. Throughout the proceedings, Donald has remained steadfast that he was innocent, describing the whole ordeal as a "scam trial." "If you read all of the legal pundits, all of the legal scholars today, there's not one that I see that said, this is a case that should be brought or tired," he said on April 15, per The Guardian. However, on May 30, 2024, following 16 days of witness testimonies and 9.5 hours of deliberation, the jury found the former reality TV star guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Trump is now the first former U.S. president to be convicted of a crime. Unsurprisingly, the controversial figure was quick to discredit the verdict, telling reporters outside the courtroom, "This was a disgrace. This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt." (via YouTube). Toward the end of his statement, Trump maintained his innocence before hinting at his decision to pursue an appeal. "This is long from over," he said.

Of course, "The Apprentice" host wasn't the only one upset over the jury's decision. Shortly after the verdict was announced, an array of Trump's family members and allies came out in his defense on social media, and boy, were they angry.