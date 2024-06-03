Did Angelina Jolie Ever Date Denzel Washington?

Angelina Jolie and Denzel Washington had such intense chemistry in "The Bone Collector" that it's hard to believe that they weren't dating in real life. As a matter of fact, both actors were married at the time; Jolie to her first husband Johnny Lee Miller and Denzel to his longtime wife Pauletta Washington. They were also quite far apart in age — Jolie was 24 years old when she took part in the 1999 horror flick, while Denzel, although you couldn't really tell, was approaching 45. Still, you'd be forgiven for thinking that they might've been romantically involved as the two stars made a compelling pair onscreen.

As the "Man on Fire" star gushed of Jolie in an interview promoting their movie, "When I first saw her in 'Gia,' the film, I was like, 'Wow, this girl is really, really good,'" (via YouTube). The Oscar winner continued, "And she probably didn't like to talk about it too much, but I didn't know who her father was." He was, of course, referring to Jolie's famous dad, Jon Voight, continuing, "So she's got the genes. And she's got the technique, and she's a fine, fine actress. Fine actress." Of what convinced him to take the role, Denzel admitted that he didn't really give it much thought, shrugging, "This was a no-brainer."

The actor added, "I had to try this. It was just too much of a challenge." Jolie, meanwhile, also discussed her involvement in the project and how working with the "Malcolm X" star proved to be a mind-blowing experience.

