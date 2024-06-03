Tragic Details About Princess Diana's Parents

The following article contains references to domestic violence and substance misuse.

Decades after the fact, Princess Diana's death remains one of the most shocking royal tragedies of all time. The people's princess, as then-Prime Minister Tony Blair dubbed her upon her fatal 1997 car crash, was beloved both at home and abroad for her infectiously charming persona and tireless altruism (particularly when it came to her fight against the stigmatization of AIDS).

Due to the widespread popularity of Diana, not to mention her unwitting turn as a tabloid staple, her parents, John Spencer and Frances Shand Kydd, generated much intrigue during the princess' all too brief lifetime. To some extent, it's understandable that Diana fans wanted to know more about her family, but this intrusion came at a great cost. Namely, Spencer and Kydd led incredibly tragic lives themselves, many of this misfortune unfolding before that fateful night in Paris in 1997. In the case of Kydd, who outlived her daughter by many years, the tragedy continued after the devastating loss of Diana.

Princess Diana's funeral was heartbreaking, with her mother forced to bury her own child. Kydd was seen weeping as she said goodbye to her daughter, a painful prospect for any parent. Let's explore the cycle of heartbreak that beset the Spencer family. Here are tragic details about Princess Diana's parents.

