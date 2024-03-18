12 Tragedies That Completely Shook The British Royal Family

The following article contains references to suicide.

Most monarchies around the world have long since gone the way of buttonhooks and horse-drawn buggies, yet Britain's royal family continues to endure. Not only is the British royal family still around, but they continued to capture the attention of worldwide media. Practically their every move is chronicled and documented to the most infinitesimal degree. That's true of celebratory moments, such as weddings and births, and equally true in times of tragedy. Sure, they live lives of extreme wealth and privilege that most people will never experience; however, they're not immune to illness, turmoil, and death. While the latter has often come for royalty as the result of old age, there have been those occasions when the royals have suffered losses that were as unexpected as they were heartbreaking.

These royal tragedies did not occur in a vacuum and were often met with huge displays of public mourning. Meanwhile, there have also been occasions when the unanticipated death of a royal has changed the course of history.