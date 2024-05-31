J.Lo's Tour Cancellation Has Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors Reeking Of A Coverup
Fans are questioning Jennifer Lopez's authenticity after she revealed the reason behind her tour cancellation.
Back in February 2024, the "Enough" star revealed to TODAY that she would be hitting the road in support of her ninth studio album "This Is Me ... Now." While many of her diehard fans embraced the news, the tour hit a string of roadblocks over the last few months, including a quiet "greatest hits" rebrand to generate more ticket sales. Despite the steps taken to increase excitement, Lopez seemingly threw in the towel on May 31, announcing the tour's cancellation in her OnTheJlo newsletter. "Jennifer is taking time off with her to be with her family and close friends," the statement read.
In a "special message," the "Selena" star gave further insight into the situation stating that she was completely heartsick and devastated over the cancellation. "Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary," she added. "I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again." The cancellation news arrives amid reports that Lopez and Affleck are headed toward divorce. "Jen and Ben's relationship is not over yet, but they have been staying in separate homes and the tensions have been high," an inside source revealed to ET on May 28. While it appears that Lopez's rumored marital problems with Affleck are the defining factor behind the decision, a handful of pop culture enthusiasts aren't buying her excuse.
Fans think JLo is using divorce rumors to hid abysmal ticket sales
Shortly after Jennifer Lopez canceled her "This Is Me ... Now" tour, a handful of social media users called out the singer for using the Ben Affleck divorce rumors to hide the tour's low ticket sales. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote: "Those tickets were moving so slow they said Ben Affleck was seen at Johnny Rockets without his wedding ring." Another echoed similar sentiments adding: "Now if I believed in conspiracy theories or in PR 101, I think the whole "Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck marriage is in trouble narrative" was started to give Jennifer an out of the tour that was not selling."
While Lopez has refrained from acknowledging the speculation, it's no secret that the "This Is Me ... Now" tour has struggled to garner public interest. Back in March, her shows in New Orleans, Raleigh, Houston, Atlanta, Cleveland, and Tampa were removed from her Ticketmaster page, without warning. At the time, Entertainment Weekly reported that the promoter was forced to cancel the aforementioned tour stops due to logistical issues.