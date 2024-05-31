J.Lo's Tour Cancellation Has Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors Reeking Of A Coverup

Fans are questioning Jennifer Lopez's authenticity after she revealed the reason behind her tour cancellation.

Back in February 2024, the "Enough" star revealed to TODAY that she would be hitting the road in support of her ninth studio album "This Is Me ... Now." While many of her diehard fans embraced the news, the tour hit a string of roadblocks over the last few months, including a quiet "greatest hits" rebrand to generate more ticket sales. Despite the steps taken to increase excitement, Lopez seemingly threw in the towel on May 31, announcing the tour's cancellation in her OnTheJlo newsletter. "Jennifer is taking time off with her to be with her family and close friends," the statement read.

Advertisement

In a "special message," the "Selena" star gave further insight into the situation stating that she was completely heartsick and devastated over the cancellation. "Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary," she added. "I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again." The cancellation news arrives amid reports that Lopez and Affleck are headed toward divorce. "Jen and Ben's relationship is not over yet, but they have been staying in separate homes and the tensions have been high," an inside source revealed to ET on May 28. While it appears that Lopez's rumored marital problems with Affleck are the defining factor behind the decision, a handful of pop culture enthusiasts aren't buying her excuse.

Advertisement