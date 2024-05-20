Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Try To Squash Split Rumors With Move Right Out Of J.Lo's Playbook
There's reported tension in the world of Bennifer and a lot of speculation as to the cause of the discord. For example, one possible cause of a rift in Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship is Lopez's glamorous life. Rumors of an impending divorce has been on the rise, especially since Affleck was spotted with a bare ring finger more than once. Of course, J.Lo seems to love all eyes on her — and she doesn't shy away from anything teetering into publicity stunt territory. She and Affleck attempted to squash split rumors with photos that may very well be staged.
On Sunday, May 19, 2024, Lopez and Affleck went on an outing in Los Angeles with Affleck's ex Jennifer Garner. TMZ reported that it was a school event for Lopez's daughter Emme and that Garner and Affleck's child Fin joined. DailyMail.com reported it was a movie event at the Aero Theatre that Emme and all three of Garner and Affleck's children (Violet, Fin, and Samuel) attended.
No matter what the families were doing, the most interesting tidbit is that Affleck and Lopez left together even though they didn't arrive together. Then, they were photographed smiling in a car before they headed to the West Hollywood branch of BOA Steakhouse. Backgrid also shared a photo of them outside the steakhouse. TMZ reported that stars know they'll get their picture taken at that restaurant, which could be why Bennifer dined there instead of going to the BOA Steakhouse in Santa Monica — because they want the world to see them as a happy couple.
What's the state of Lopez and Affleck's relationship?
A driving force in the rumors plaguing Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is that they seem to be living apart. After it was reported Affleck was a no-show at the 2024 Met Gala (where Lopez rocked the red carpet) because he was working on his movie "The Accountant 2," an insider spoke with In Touch and said Affleck "decided to call it quits" on Bennifer forever. "He's focusing on his work and his kids now," they continued. "Ben already moved out and they'll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They'll never stop loving each other, but she can't control him, and he can't change her. There's no way it could have lasted."
However, a source for Us Weekly told a different, more optimistic, story than the In Touch insider. They claimed Affleck and Lopez's relationship wasn't over but going through a rough patch, which is why they were in separate houses. "Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage," the source said, adding that Lopez's preparation for "This Is Me ... Live" tour was when things started getting difficult.
If issues are present, some fans are hopeful Lopez and Affleck can work things out. The car pictures from May 19 were shared on a Reddit thread and one person said, "I'm rooting for these crazy kids." For more, check out how Affleck and Lopez's first relationship affects their marriage.