Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Try To Squash Split Rumors With Move Right Out Of J.Lo's Playbook

There's reported tension in the world of Bennifer and a lot of speculation as to the cause of the discord. For example, one possible cause of a rift in Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship is Lopez's glamorous life. Rumors of an impending divorce has been on the rise, especially since Affleck was spotted with a bare ring finger more than once. Of course, J.Lo seems to love all eyes on her — and she doesn't shy away from anything teetering into publicity stunt territory. She and Affleck attempted to squash split rumors with photos that may very well be staged.

On Sunday, May 19, 2024, Lopez and Affleck went on an outing in Los Angeles with Affleck's ex Jennifer Garner. TMZ reported that it was a school event for Lopez's daughter Emme and that Garner and Affleck's child Fin joined. DailyMail.com reported it was a movie event at the Aero Theatre that Emme and all three of Garner and Affleck's children (Violet, Fin, and Samuel) attended.

No matter what the families were doing, the most interesting tidbit is that Affleck and Lopez left together even though they didn't arrive together. Then, they were photographed smiling in a car before they headed to the West Hollywood branch of BOA Steakhouse. Backgrid also shared a photo of them outside the steakhouse. TMZ reported that stars know they'll get their picture taken at that restaurant, which could be why Bennifer dined there instead of going to the BOA Steakhouse in Santa Monica — because they want the world to see them as a happy couple.