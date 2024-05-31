Michelle Obama's Mom, Marian Robinson, Dead At 86

Michelle Obama's mother Marian Robinson has died at 86, the family revealed in a statement to NBC News. "She passed peacefully this morning, and right now, none of us are quite sure how exactly we'll move on without her," they said. As of this writing, a cause of death has yet to be announced. Marian is survived by the former first lady, her son Craig Robinson, and six grandchildren. Despite being the mother to Michelle and mother-in-law to former U.S. President Barack Obama, the Chicago native kept a relatively low profile.

Advertisement

However, she did spend some time as a resident of the White House, moving in shortly after her son-in-law landed in office in 2008. "She is here to help them get up and running," Michelle's spokesperson Katie McCormick Lelyveld, told The New York Times in February 2009. Despite living a life outside the public eye, there's no denying that Marian has left a mark on her daughter and family.

More to come ...