The Rumored Tension Between Angelina Jolie And Tom Cruise

While many celebrities attempt the impossible mission of keeping their private lives to themselves, it's certainly not easy, especially when you're as huge of an international star as Tom Cruise. Over the years he's had some big controversies, including his very public drama with Brooke Shields, as well as his complicated relationship with soccer star David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham. There's also been some tension between him and superstar Angelina Jolie, which goes back decades.

It all started when he was working on the 1994 film "Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles" which co-starred Brad Pitt, now Jolie's ex-husband. In it, Cruise plays a vampire named Lestat de Lioncourt who turns Pitt's Louis de Pointe du Lac into a vampire, making him his subordinate. Around the time of the film's premiere, Pitt reportedly said, "He bugged me. There came a point during filming when I started really resenting him." He noted that the two were complete opposites, and while working together: "There was this underlying competition that got in the way of any real conversation" (via National Enquirer).

Cruise would later find controversy in 2010 with Jolie, when she was in the midst of her marriage to his rival, Pitt. Jolie had also become a bankable action star like Cruise, making them both titans on the silver screen.

