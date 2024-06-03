Milania Giudice Adopts Mom Teresa's Most Controversial Look In Prom Photos

Longtime "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" fans have seen Teresa Giudice's daughter Milania Giudice grow up before their eyes. But they were still surprised to see just how grown up she looked in prom photos shared on Instagram. On June 1, Teresa posted pics of Milania posing by the pool in front of white balloons spelling out "prom" while wearing a glittering off-the-shoulder silver dress with long brunette extensions. And Milania had really adopted her mom's signature glam Jersey style. In fact, many of the reality star's followers compared her hair to Teresa's controversial bouffant on her wedding day to Luis Ruelas — which came with a $10,000 price tag. "Her hair looks like her mother's did at her wedding..." one person commented on the snaps. Another asked the mom of four in the comments section, "Is she wearing your wedding hair???"

But while it doesn't seem like Milania's look was directly borrowed from her mom (though we do wonder what happened to all those extensions), there's a reason her hairstyle looked so familiar. That's because the lavish-lifestyle-living Milania enlisted the help of the same hairdresser her mom used on her wedding day, Lucia Casazza. In a TikTok video jointly shared to Instagram by Milania, Casazza, and makeup artist Alexia Cazoo, Lucia was clipping in extensions, curling Milania's locks, and adding rollers to create the signature big Giudice hairstyle. Milania also shared her own TikTok video showing the getting-ready process.