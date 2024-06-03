Milania Giudice Adopts Mom Teresa's Most Controversial Look In Prom Photos
Longtime "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" fans have seen Teresa Giudice's daughter Milania Giudice grow up before their eyes. But they were still surprised to see just how grown up she looked in prom photos shared on Instagram. On June 1, Teresa posted pics of Milania posing by the pool in front of white balloons spelling out "prom" while wearing a glittering off-the-shoulder silver dress with long brunette extensions. And Milania had really adopted her mom's signature glam Jersey style. In fact, many of the reality star's followers compared her hair to Teresa's controversial bouffant on her wedding day to Luis Ruelas — which came with a $10,000 price tag. "Her hair looks like her mother's did at her wedding..." one person commented on the snaps. Another asked the mom of four in the comments section, "Is she wearing your wedding hair???"
But while it doesn't seem like Milania's look was directly borrowed from her mom (though we do wonder what happened to all those extensions), there's a reason her hairstyle looked so familiar. That's because the lavish-lifestyle-living Milania enlisted the help of the same hairdresser her mom used on her wedding day, Lucia Casazza. In a TikTok video jointly shared to Instagram by Milania, Casazza, and makeup artist Alexia Cazoo, Lucia was clipping in extensions, curling Milania's locks, and adding rollers to create the signature big Giudice hairstyle. Milania also shared her own TikTok video showing the getting-ready process.
RHONJ fans thought Milania Giudice looked older than her years
Milania Giudice's hair wasn't the only thing "Real Housewives of New Jersey" fans were focused on, though. While there's no doubting Teresa Giudice's daughter with her former husband Joe Giudice looked stunning on her prom day, many of Teresa Giudice's followers commented that the girl who gave us some of "Real Housewives of New Jersey"'s most iconic lines ("Gimme me pizza you old troll," anyone?) looked older than her years with so much heavy makeup. "She looks like a 45-year-old and not 18," one person wrote in the comments section of the Instagram upload — and the remark received more than 1,200 likes. "She looks like she's 45. She's such a pretty girl. I don't know why she doesn't look more like her normal self," another person wrote.
But despite some negativity online, Melania clearly didn't let the comments dull her sparkle. The reality star was clearly happy with her super glam prom ensemble, as she posted several videos showing her all dressed up on TikTok. In one video, she twirled around while holding hands with what appeared to be her date. In another super cute clip from the night, she held hands with a friend as they both showed off their embellished silver dresses.
Milania Giudice is moving to college now that prom's over
We're guessing the social media comments about Milania Giudice's prom look are probably the last thing on her mind right now, because this young reality star has far more important things on which to be focusing, including an exciting move out of the Garden State. The confident teenager revealed on Instagram in May that she'd soon be off to college after being accepted to the University of Tampa. She announced her impending move to Florida with a photo showing her sitting on her bed while surrounded by University of Tampa gear and red, black, grey, and white balloons.
Teresa Giudice shared how excited she was for her daughter's next chapter on her own Instagram, posting a snap of herself sitting on Milania's bed with her while both surrounded by the Sunshine State university merch. "Congratulations on the University of Tampa! I love you so much and I am so proud of you! I can't wait to see what you accomplish within your four years, make mommy proud," the former "Celebrity Apprentice" star gushed in the caption. We guess we'll have to wait and see if the signature Giudice voluminous hair extensions head to the sunshine, too.