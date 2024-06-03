Donald Trump's College Update On Barron Confirms What We Suspected About His Ego
Donald and Melania Trump shared a rare moment of affection at Barron Trump's high school graduation from high school, and already the former president is boasting about his son's post-graduation plans. Donald had lots of good things to say about his son during a June 2, 2024 appearance on "Fox & Friends Weekend," but it was less from a place of pride in his son's accomplishments, and more on how Barron reflects on his father's genes. Donald's always been big on self-promotion.
"He's tall, he's good looking, he's a very good student," Donald said of Barron. "He's applied to colleges and gets in wherever he goes. He's very sought after from the standpoint that he's a very smart guy, very tall guy. And he's a great kid. He's cool."
That sounds similar to how Donald has described himself when it came to his time as a college student. "I was a nice student. I did very well. I'm a very intelligent person," he boasted back in October 2017 via Politico. However, that description is quite different from what Donald Trump's former professors said about his time as a student: They saw the former president as not all that bright. We're hoping that Barron is as good a student as Donald says he is, for the sake of his future college professors.
Donald Trump can't stop talking about Barron's height
Along with hinting that Barron Trump will soon be going to college during the "Fox & Friends Weekend" interview, the former president also commented (twice) on how tall Barron is. Donald Trump has become a bit of a broken record when it comes to Barron's height. At 6 feet 7 inches tall, Donald's youngest son is at least a few inches taller than his father. Donald's height has been listed as both 6 feet 2 inches and 6 feet 3 inches over the years. Emphasizing his son's height and bragging about the supposed high demand from colleges eager to have Barron attend, Donald seems to be emphasizing how fantastic his family is. By extension, that means Donald is also fantastic — always winning, and only losing when something is rigged.
There's been no word on if Barron has considered attending his father's alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania. If he does look into the college, we image Donald will be quick to boast about it. The former president, Ivanka Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. all graduated from the university's Wharton School of Finance while Tiffany Trump graduated from Penn's College of Arts and Sciences. However, some think that Barron might be considering New York University and stay close to the city where he grew up. Although, New York is now the place where his father received a guilty verdict on 34 counts of business fraud, so Barron might not be feeling the Big Apple these days.