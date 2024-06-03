Donald Trump's College Update On Barron Confirms What We Suspected About His Ego

Donald and Melania Trump shared a rare moment of affection at Barron Trump's high school graduation from high school, and already the former president is boasting about his son's post-graduation plans. Donald had lots of good things to say about his son during a June 2, 2024 appearance on "Fox & Friends Weekend," but it was less from a place of pride in his son's accomplishments, and more on how Barron reflects on his father's genes. Donald's always been big on self-promotion.

Advertisement

"He's tall, he's good looking, he's a very good student," Donald said of Barron. "He's applied to colleges and gets in wherever he goes. He's very sought after from the standpoint that he's a very smart guy, very tall guy. And he's a great kid. He's cool."

That sounds similar to how Donald has described himself when it came to his time as a college student. "I was a nice student. I did very well. I'm a very intelligent person," he boasted back in October 2017 via Politico. However, that description is quite different from what Donald Trump's former professors said about his time as a student: They saw the former president as not all that bright. We're hoping that Barron is as good a student as Donald says he is, for the sake of his future college professors.

Advertisement