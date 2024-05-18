Donald And Melania Trump Share Rare Moment Of Affection At Barron's Graduation

On May 17, Barron Trump achieved a massive milestone in his young adult life as he graduated from high school. Taking place in West Palm Beach, Florida, the newly minted Oxbridge Academy alumni donned a dark blue cap and gown as well as a red stole as he crossed the stage. According to the Daily Mail, Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump received a shoutout from the master of ceremonies at the start of the event. "I want to give a special welcome to the President and Mrs. Trump," he said before apologizing for the school founder's absence.

While Donald's presence drew quite a bit of attention, the rare moment of affection he shared with the former first lady was one of the biggest surprises to come out of the ceremony. In a photo obtained from the festivities, the ex-reality TV star is shown standing up and waving, presumably at Barron, while a smiling Melania appeared to beckon him to sit down. Yes, the surprisingly heartfelt moment was brief, but it was a big step away from the frosty exchanges the couple have had in the past.

Weeks before Barron's big day, Donald's attendance was initially uncertain. However, on April 30, Judge Juan Merchan formally excused the former U.S. president from attending his high-profile hush money trial. "I don't think the May 17 date is a problem," he said, per The New York Times. Just before Barron's graduation, Donald praised his son on Truth Social writing, "Great student, wonderful boy!," per ABC News.