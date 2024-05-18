Donald And Melania Trump Share Rare Moment Of Affection At Barron's Graduation
Donald Trump and Melania Trump shared a surprisingly normal and heartfelt moment while attending Barron Trump's graduation.
Over the last few years, the former United States president and first lady have made headlines for their unusual marriage. Unlike other presidential couples who have graced the White House halls, the ex-reality TV star and his wife have rarely shown any public form of affection. Back in August 2020, a video of the two exiting Donald's Air Force One aircraft went viral after Melania refused to hold the former's hand. The same instance occurred during an October 2020 presidential debate, which featured the former model snatching her hand out of "The Apprentice" star's hand. In a recent interview with CNN, Melania's former aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff spilled the unfiltered tea on the Trumps' marriage and why they don't share any warm moments publicly. "It is a transactional marriage in so many ways, that they both garnered so much out of their relationship," she theorized.
However, during the pair's recent appearance at Barron's high school graduation, the iceberg permanently planted between them appeared to thaw after they shared a small affectionate moment.
Donald and Melania Trump were all smiles at Barron's graduation
On May 17, Barron Trump achieved a massive milestone in his young adult life as he graduated from high school. Taking place in West Palm Beach, Florida, the newly minted Oxbridge Academy alumni donned a dark blue cap and gown as well as a red stole as he crossed the stage. According to the Daily Mail, Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump received a shoutout from the master of ceremonies at the start of the event. "I want to give a special welcome to the President and Mrs. Trump," he said before apologizing for the school founder's absence.
While Donald's presence drew quite a bit of attention, the rare moment of affection he shared with the former first lady was one of the biggest surprises to come out of the ceremony. In a photo obtained from the festivities, the ex-reality TV star is shown standing up and waving, presumably at Barron, while a smiling Melania appeared to beckon him to sit down. Yes, the surprisingly heartfelt moment was brief, but it was a big step away from the frosty exchanges the couple have had in the past.
Weeks before Barron's big day, Donald's attendance was initially uncertain. However, on April 30, Judge Juan Merchan formally excused the former U.S. president from attending his high-profile hush money trial. "I don't think the May 17 date is a problem," he said, per The New York Times. Just before Barron's graduation, Donald praised his son on Truth Social writing, "Great student, wonderful boy!," per ABC News.