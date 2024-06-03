King Charles And Prince Andrew's Latest Rumored Feud Is All About Money

King Charles III hasn't let Prince Andrew off easy after sexual assault allegations were leveled against him. Andrew's role as a working royal and his military titles were taken away in 2022. Now, Charles is officially kicking Andrew out of his home at the Royal Lodge, which is reportedly making an already tense brotherly relationship more difficult. Unfortunately, money is at the core of the issue, and Charles is no longer willing to pay as much as he has been for his brother's comfort.

Charles is not forcing Andrew out on the street; rather, he has boundaries he wants to enforce. Charles simply wants Andrew to move somewhere less expensive than his current home. He has asked Andrew to move to Frogmore Cottage, which is where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lived before making their move to the U.S. While Frogmore Cottage is still one of the royal family's properties, it would be a much less expensive home for Andrew than the Royal Lodge, since the latter is a sprawling mansion with a whopping 30 rooms. A source close to Charles explained to The Times that Andrew's move "can be done with grace and dignity or it can be forced upon him. ... The only question now is when he will realize that he has become a prisoner of his own pride — and that handing back the keys will afford him far greater comfort, and the continued support of his family." Evidently, though, Andrew is still putting up a fight.

