Stormy Daniels Ran For Senate Years Before Facing Off With Trump In Court

Read the name "Stormy Daniels," and two associations will come to mind: her career as an award-winning adult film star, and her ongoing public battle with President Donald Trump. What you might not know is that Daniels once vowed to run for office herself.

In 2010, she shocked the adult entertainment world and the political world alike by announcing her intent to compete against incumbent David Vitter in the Louisiana Senate election. Daniels had certainly pulled some jaw-dropping moves in the past; however, this was one nobody could have predicted. But alas, the Bayou State was denied a proper Stormy Daniels candidacy. Daniels ultimately dropped out of the race, and Vitter won another term. Yet her campaign remains an interesting footnote in American politics, especially given her role in complicating Trump's 2024 campaign.

While she decided to duck out of the political arena in the end, Daniels had a particular reason for trying to run for the Senate spot in the first place.

