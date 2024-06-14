The Young And The Restless Star Jess Walton Suffered The Heartbreaking Loss Of Her Husband

After a brief battle with liver cancer, soap opera star Jess Walton announced that her husband, John James, had sadly passed away in a heartbreaking post shared on August 12, 2021. "Three months ago, my sweet husband of 40 years, John, was diagnosed with terminal liver cancer," she captioned an Instagram photo featuring herself with James and their children. "This has been far and away the most painful period of my life, and our children's. At the same time it has been richly rewarding," she disclosed while reflecting on the tragic loss. A military veteran, James was a grief management expert who authored several books on the topic and established The Grief Recovery Institute in 1985 after losing his newborn son from a previous marriage.

According to his obituary, James died in his native Oregon on August 10, 2021 surrounded by his family at the age of just 77. In her sweet tribute, Walton — who is widely recognized for her role on "The Young and the Restless" as Jill Abbott — remembered her beloved husband as a devoted family man and an unfailingly kind soul. "John James has spent his entire life helping others, And most especially taking care of us, his family," she wrote. "For us to be able to devote ourselves to him in his home with all that entails, and give him love and care and comfort from the people he loves the most, was our honor." Throughout James' health struggles, Walton never left her husband's side.