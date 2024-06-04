Anna Duggar's Support Of Trump Post-Guilty Verdict Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
As is true with most things involving Donald Trump, the former president's guilty verdict in his criminal hush money trial had split reactions from the public. Some folks celebrated the justice system, while others agreed with Trump's sentiment that his trial was "rigged." Yet, one public figure had a particularly unique perspective on the history-making verdict. Anna Duggar believes that Trump's new title as the first criminally convicted U.S. president in history actually secured him a second term.
When it comes to justice being served to someone who may have previously thought they were above the law, Anna knows a thing or two. In 2008, she married Josh Duggar, a member of the Duggar family, who were stars of TLC's "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On." Anna is raising her and Josh's seven children while he is in prison. Josh, who has also been accused of molesting five girls, two of whom were his younger sisters, as well as being involved in a cheating scandal, was sentenced to 12.5 years in 2022 for possession of child pornography. Anna has stood by her husband and reportedly has no intention of divorcing him. And, now, she might have proven that she simply doesn't think a criminal conviction is that serious. On May 30, she took to X, formerly Twitter, writing, "Who knew it only took twelve votes to prematurely deliver the win for a presidential election?!?!" She added the hashtag #TrumpHasWon.
Anna Duggar's tweet received backlash
Anna Duggar's tweet about Donald Trump was certainly controversial. Yet, it's clear that she was particularly compelled to make her feelings on this matter known; this was the first time she'd posted anything to X in nearly a year. Since she took to the internet to share her contentious take, she surely couldn't have been surprised by the backlash. In less than a week, the tweet earned less than 450 likes and a whopping 1.6K comments, proving that the overall reception wasn't particularly positive.
Unsurprisingly, many of the comments on Anna's tweet called out her husband's crimes, her support of him, and how these views may contradict the teachings of her faith. Yet, one commenter put it simply, saying, "Girl, sit this one out. Gross." Another asked, "You really came back to Twitter to say this?" with a laughing GIF. Anna has been outspoken about politics and her support for Trump in the past, so surely the negative responses are no surprise to her. Yet, it does seem that she took a step back from social media since Josh began serving his own sentence. Anna's last tweet prior to calling out Trump's conviction was in June 2022. It read, in part, "Road-tripping to visit my bestie," apparently referencing visiting Josh in prison for her birthday. Now that Anna has made a controversial foray back onto social media, time will tell whether the backlash will send her back into privacy until Josh is released in 2032.