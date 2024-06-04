Anna Duggar's Support Of Trump Post-Guilty Verdict Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

As is true with most things involving Donald Trump, the former president's guilty verdict in his criminal hush money trial had split reactions from the public. Some folks celebrated the justice system, while others agreed with Trump's sentiment that his trial was "rigged." Yet, one public figure had a particularly unique perspective on the history-making verdict. Anna Duggar believes that Trump's new title as the first criminally convicted U.S. president in history actually secured him a second term.

When it comes to justice being served to someone who may have previously thought they were above the law, Anna knows a thing or two. In 2008, she married Josh Duggar, a member of the Duggar family, who were stars of TLC's "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On." Anna is raising her and Josh's seven children while he is in prison. Josh, who has also been accused of molesting five girls, two of whom were his younger sisters, as well as being involved in a cheating scandal, was sentenced to 12.5 years in 2022 for possession of child pornography. Anna has stood by her husband and reportedly has no intention of divorcing him. And, now, she might have proven that she simply doesn't think a criminal conviction is that serious. On May 30, she took to X, formerly Twitter, writing, "Who knew it only took twelve votes to prematurely deliver the win for a presidential election?!?!" She added the hashtag #TrumpHasWon.

