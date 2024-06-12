HGTV Star Chelsea DeBoer's Top 5 Most Controversial Moments

The stunningly transformed Chelsea Houska DeBoer was shot into reality TV stardom on MTV's "Teen Mom 2," but the South Dakota native has since landed the HGTV show "Down Home Fab" with her husband Cole DeBoer. At the same time, Chelsea has been growing her online influence, amassing over six million followers on Instagram and launching a home goods line known as Aubree Says.

Though DeBoer admitted to leaving "Teen Mom 2" partly to protect her children's privacy, she's steadily remained in the spotlight herself. Paired with her established online presence, the interior designer has been no stranger to controversial moments. While Chelsea has experienced some serious legal and financial issues, she's also encountered criticism of everything from her changing appearance to her parenting practices.

While long-time fans have been around to watch these controversies unfold, Chelsea maintains that it's her very public journey that has kept her relatable to her audience. "People watched me and [my daughter] Aubree grow up. I started when I was 17, and now I'm 31," she told The Ashley's Reality Roundup. "I think the people who have grown up with us are relating to being in that phase of life too."

