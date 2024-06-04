Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis Reportedly Pushed Other Royals Into William's Orbit

Royal family members Mike Tindall and Peter Phillips have been promoted — in a way. They've reportedly been able to provide increased love and support for William, Prince of Wales in recent weeks when he may have felt like he had few others to rely on. That support comes at an invaluable time for William — Catherine, Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024 after months of speculation about her health and the state of her marriage that followed the announcement of abdominal surgery in January 2024.

Cancer treatment is a challenge not just for the individual with the diagnosis, but for family members as well, and William has to continue doing public-facing work while helping care for Kate and their three children. Kate's illness also comes in the midst of the continuing rift between William and Kate and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, as well as King Charles III's cancer diagnosis. Basically, William's got a lot going on.

William has had a close relationship with both Phillips and Mike for years, but it seems like those friendships have only strengthened at this challenging time. Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine why William's connections with his cousin and his cousin-in-law are so important: "People he can trust absolutely and who are showing that they are there for him when the going gets tough. I think it gave us a glimpse of the future for when William becomes King."

