Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis Reportedly Pushed Other Royals Into William's Orbit
Royal family members Mike Tindall and Peter Phillips have been promoted — in a way. They've reportedly been able to provide increased love and support for William, Prince of Wales in recent weeks when he may have felt like he had few others to rely on. That support comes at an invaluable time for William — Catherine, Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024 after months of speculation about her health and the state of her marriage that followed the announcement of abdominal surgery in January 2024.
Cancer treatment is a challenge not just for the individual with the diagnosis, but for family members as well, and William has to continue doing public-facing work while helping care for Kate and their three children. Kate's illness also comes in the midst of the continuing rift between William and Kate and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, as well as King Charles III's cancer diagnosis. Basically, William's got a lot going on.
William has had a close relationship with both Phillips and Mike for years, but it seems like those friendships have only strengthened at this challenging time. Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine why William's connections with his cousin and his cousin-in-law are so important: "People he can trust absolutely and who are showing that they are there for him when the going gets tough. I think it gave us a glimpse of the future for when William becomes King."
Prince William's got strong bonds with Peter Phillips and Mike Tindall
One royal event where Peter Phillips and Mike Tindall made it clear that they're going to be there, literally, for William, Prince of Wales was at one of this year's traditional summer Buckingham Palace Garden Parties. William was the host, and while Mike and Phillips aren't working royals in the way that William is, they were clearly there in a show of support and potentially even solidarity with the future king. They were joined by Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie. King Charles III and Queen Camilla hosted their own party the week before.
Despite not featuring any official working royals beyond William and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, it seems like the garden party hosted by William was still a showcase of the younger generation of royalty. It also showed that despite, or perhaps because of, the ongoing drama between William and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, his family has his back. That isn't to say that those in attendance have rejected Harry in favor of William — Harry has a close relationship with Beatrice and Eugenie — but it's good to see that William has people close to him that he can turn to. No word yet on when William will again be joined at royal events by his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales.