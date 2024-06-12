Signs Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel's Marriage Won't Last
Throughout Hollywood history, there have been countless couples who've had incredibly short marriages, while others — at least by Hollywood's standards — have lasted a fairly long time. Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, who share two boys, Silas and Phineas, are one of those couples. But even though they've been married since 2012, there are many reasons why one might believe they won't survive. (Some reported naughty behavior within the relationship and pre-marital issues that may or may not be resolved could be to blame.)
In fact, ever since Biel and Timberlake started dating in 2007, they've been plagued with breakup rumors, so it's almost like there's been a cloud of doom hanging over their relationship from the start. Sure, they've tried to quell any negative talk, but that hasn't convinced outsiders that they will ride off into the sunset together. And it's not that we're being skeptical or wishing divorce for the couple, but there have been some noticeable issues between them that just can't be ignored, which could end their marriage one day.
Justin Timberlake has often been accused of cheating
In her 2023 memoir, Britney Spears accused Justin Timberlake of cheating on her when they dated between 1999 and 2002. Also, former Playboy model Zoe Gregory once told the Daily Mail that she and the "Cry Me a River" crooner fooled around in the early aughts, while he was dating Cameron Diaz. But none of those accusations are as scandalous as Timberlake being accused of cheating on Jessica Biel in 2019, not only because he was married to her at the time, but because there was footage of him holding hands with his "Palmer" co-star, Alisha Wainwright, at a New Orleans bar.
Timberlake later acknowledged the wrongdoing on Instagram, while explaining that his loved ones were hurt by the much-talked-about incident. "A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior," wrote Timberlake, in part (via People). "I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation." But despite showing some contrition, the Tennessee native still had some work to do to get back into his wife's good graces, according to what a People source said in 2019. "It was good that he apologized publicly but obviously the real work he is doing is in private and hopefully this was just a bad drunken night of this type of behavior," the source explained.
They spend a lot of time away from each other
It's safe to say many couples find it challenging to spend time quality time together, especially if they're parents. But, for a traveling superstar singer and as a famous actor, those challenges are likely tenfold. In 2024 Jessica Biel talked about how difficult it can be for her and Justin Timberlake to connect with each other in person, explaining on "The View" that modern technology has become critical. Biel also emphasized trying to make time for each other requires constant effort.
"It's always a work in progress," she explained. "It's constantly trying to find the balance, trying to find the time we can connect. Thank goodness for Zoom and FaceTime for traveling families — for everybody, really — but for parents who are gone a lot, that's been really helpful. Just finding the time we can connect and see each other in person and get him with the kids."
And Timberlake isn't only absent from family time; sometimes Biel has to attend major celebrity events alone, like she did for 2024's Met Gala. At the time, her husband was playing on the other side of the United States, in California, at his "Forget Tomorrow World Tour." In fact according to The U.S. Sun, Biel made her husband agree to a certain tour schedule, so he can spend quality time with her and their boys.
Talk of Justin's bad behavior has impacted Jessica
If one were to ask some of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's friends if they're optimistic about the couple being married forever, some of them would give a big fat "no." According to The Mercury News, an Us Weekly source spoke about the actor and singer, saying Timberlake's reported history of cheating left the couple's friends feeling skeptical about whether or not the relationship could go the distance.
"Friends say things aren't as good as they seem," said that source. "Justin's done this before, and Jessica doesn't want to live in fear. Things are still bumpy, and friends don't think they'll last." The source went on to say that Biel and Timberlake once had a meeting about how things would work if they ended their marriage, in terms of splitting up assets.
A source for InTouch Weekly added that talk of Timberlake's supposed naughty boy behavior has greatly affected Biel, as people on social media have accused the former "7th Heaven" star of tying the knot with a not-so-great guy. "Jessica always prided herself on her great marriage, but it's taken a few hits in recent years," the insider explained. "It pains her that people think she's married to a creep." It sounds, the NSYNC alum better walk the straight and narrow if he wants to keep his wife.
Justin and Jessica were plagued with breakup rumors
Relationships aren't easy, no matter how much love exists between a couple. Just ask Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, who were inundated with breakup talk before tying the knot. But in 2011, the breakup chatter wasn't just a rumor because the couple did split, and their respective reps issued a joint statement shared by People.
"Addressing the media speculation regarding Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's relationship, we are confirming that they mutually have decided to part ways," the statement read. "The two remain friends and continue to hold the highest level of love and respect for each other."
This confirms that some of the couple's troubles existed before their 2012 wedding day. And if that's the case, it would fit into the common belief that marriage doesn't fix relationship issues — if anything, it enhances them. Either way, Biel and Timberlake got engaged the same year their split was announced, though it remains unknown if this complete (and quick) 180 in their relationship indicated a total repair of their rift. However in 2024, split rumors began swirling again despite one source's attempt to assuage the damage. "Though they do love each other, all of the couples therapy they've undergone simply isn't fixing some of their underlying issues," the Life & Style source said.
Justin wasn't all that excited about getting married
According to those particularly close to Justin Timberlake, he wasn't all that keen on getting married in the first place. For instance, his grandmother, Sadie Bomar, told the Daily Mail in 2009 that her grandson preferred working on his craft and staying single. "He's busy writing new material and he works hard to be successful, he's really focused on that," Bomar said. "As far as we're concerned, he's always been single. The girlfriends come and go, but we believe nothing has ever been serious. Justin does his own thing, and he isn't ready to marry just yet."
One of Timberlake's friends also claimed he wasn't all that excited about getting married, telling People in 2011 that the singer considered Biel marriage material during their dating days, but he wasn't willing to swap vows with her any time soon. "He couldn't drag her along just because one day in the far future he'd want to marry her," the source revealed amid Timberlake and Biel's temporary breakup. "It was making her crazy, and it was making him hate himself."
Unsurprisingly, neither Biel nor her husband confirmed that any of those statements were true, but those words from his grandmother and friend will forever be out there, giving people yet another reason to believe the marriage may not last.