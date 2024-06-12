Signs Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel's Marriage Won't Last

In her 2023 memoir, Britney Spears accused Justin Timberlake of cheating on her when they dated between 1999 and 2002. Also, former Playboy model Zoe Gregory once told the Daily Mail that she and the "Cry Me a River" crooner fooled around in the early aughts, while he was dating Cameron Diaz. But none of those accusations are as scandalous as Timberlake being accused of cheating on Jessica Biel in 2019, not only because he was married to her at the time, but because there was footage of him holding hands with his "Palmer" co-star, Alisha Wainwright, at a New Orleans bar.

Timberlake later acknowledged the wrongdoing on Instagram, while explaining that his loved ones were hurt by the much-talked-about incident. "A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior," wrote Timberlake, in part (via People). "I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation." But despite showing some contrition, the Tennessee native still had some work to do to get back into his wife's good graces, according to what a People source said in 2019. "It was good that he apologized publicly but obviously the real work he is doing is in private and hopefully this was just a bad drunken night of this type of behavior," the source explained.

