Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel's Son Is Unimpressed By Their Success
Even if your parents are wildly famous, they're still just your parents. That seems to be how Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's eldest son feels, as their success doesn't faze him. Justin and Biel have been married since 2012, and they have two sons, Silas and Phineas. In an interview with Jimmy Fallon from 2021, Biel was asked if their sons get excited about their parents' gigs — notably her role on the "Pete the Cat" show and Justin's role in the "Trolls" franchise. "Do they understand what you guys do?" Fallon inquired.
Biel laughed and said their eldest does. For instance, Silas knows that his dad is the voice of Branch in the "Trolls" franchise and recognizes his music. "Whenever he hears daddy's song he'll go, 'Oh yeah, that's dad. That's dad,'" Biel said. "Like, 'No big deal. Yeah, whatever.'"
However, Silas wasn't enticed to watch Biel's "Pete the Cat," despite her encouragement. Biel continued, "And yet he says, 'Hey Mom, hey Mom, do one of those voices from the show.'" When Biel tries to protest that he hasn't seen the program, Silas still asks her to do the voices. "And so I'll like do one of the voices and he'll be like, 'Okay cool, Mom, cool,'" Biel said.
A younger Jessica Biel was unimpressed with her future husband's band
Silas Timberlake isn't the only who has proven immune to Justin Timberlake's fame. When Jessica Biel was on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" in 2019, she admitted that she wasn't a fan of her future hubby's band, *NSYNC, during the height of their fame. "I was just listening to old-school stuff," Biel explained, listing off some examples before adding: "I lived under a rock. I just, I wasn't into pop culture music."
Fallon then shared a clip of a younger Biel (from before she and Justin had met) sounding rather uninterested in *NSYNC. Although the younger Biel knew who they were and had heard a few of their songs, she admitted: "I'm not a huge fan. But, I mean, cool, I guess." That tracks with an anecdote her "7th Heaven" co-star Beverley Mitchell once shared, revealing that Biel used to tease her for her *NSYNC obsession.
Biel covered her face with her hands after watching the throwback clip with Fallon. "The attitude!" she said, shocked. However, she still never became an *NSYNC listener. Biel told Fallon that, during a Truth or Dare game with Justin and their friends, she was tasked with performing an *NSYNC song but didn't know any. Thankfully, Justin was there to provide assistance.
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's sons love music too
Although *NSYNC was never her favorite, Jessica Biel made it clear in a 2022 interview with Ellen DeGeneres that she is a superfan of her husband Justin Timberlake. Biel described how Timberlake threw her a 40th birthday party and had his band play while he serenaded her with covers of songs that are important to the two of them. "I mean, look," Biel said, "I will go head-to-head with anybody but I'm his number one fan. ... He's my favorite." In that same interview, Biel described how both their sons have a love for music, but they prefer different genres.
There likely isn't going to be a Timberlake family band anytime soon, however. One worry Timberlake has for his kids is that they won't get to have normal childhoods due to his and Biel's star status. During a 2021 interview on the "Armchair Expert" podcast, Timberlake said, "I try to be conscious of making sure we can live a life where we're not weirdly private, but we're conscious of making sure they can be kids for as long as possible and not have the weight of somebody else treating them differently because of something that their parents do."