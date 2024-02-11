Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel's Son Is Unimpressed By Their Success

Even if your parents are wildly famous, they're still just your parents. That seems to be how Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's eldest son feels, as their success doesn't faze him. Justin and Biel have been married since 2012, and they have two sons, Silas and Phineas. In an interview with Jimmy Fallon from 2021, Biel was asked if their sons get excited about their parents' gigs — notably her role on the "Pete the Cat" show and Justin's role in the "Trolls" franchise. "Do they understand what you guys do?" Fallon inquired.

Biel laughed and said their eldest does. For instance, Silas knows that his dad is the voice of Branch in the "Trolls" franchise and recognizes his music. "Whenever he hears daddy's song he'll go, 'Oh yeah, that's dad. That's dad,'" Biel said. "Like, 'No big deal. Yeah, whatever.'"

However, Silas wasn't enticed to watch Biel's "Pete the Cat," despite her encouragement. Biel continued, "And yet he says, 'Hey Mom, hey Mom, do one of those voices from the show.'" When Biel tries to protest that he hasn't seen the program, Silas still asks her to do the voices. "And so I'll like do one of the voices and he'll be like, 'Okay cool, Mom, cool,'" Biel said.