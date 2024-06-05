Hunter Biden's Wife Proves She's Nothing Like Melania With Expletive Outburst At Gun Trial Day 2
Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, is currently on trial for federal gun charges. On the first day of the court proceedings, Hunter showed he had something that Donald Trump didn't have during his criminal trial — the presence of multiple family members there to support him. That included his wife Melissa Cohen-Biden, who walked hand-in-hand with him for his first day, and she seems to be making it clear that she is going to defend her husband no matter what. That included a dramatic outburst in a courthouse hallway. It was witnessed by, among others, Sarah Fitzpatrick, who works for NBC Investigates. She posted about the incident on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Hunter Biden's wife Melissa Cohen-Biden approached former Trump aide Garett Ziegler and said 'you have no right to be here you Nazi piece of s***!'"
This literally full-throated defense of Hunter by his wife stands in stark contrast to Melania Trump, who has kept both out of the spotlight and out of the courtroom. She's said little publicly about her husband's criminal cases, and Melania's absence from Donald's criminal trial may have hurt him more than most people thought it did.
Melissa Cohen-Biden is going to stand by her man in public
Garett Ziegler and Melissa Cohen-Biden do have some bad blood that goes back years. In the height of the 2020 presidential campaign, Ziegler helped to leak the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop, which he left at a Delaware repair shop in 2019. Hunter's been open about some of his biggest controversies, including the infamous laptop, and he sued Ziegler and his company over the release of the material in 2023.
The laptop and some of the data from it has already come up in Hunter's trial. On it, there was reportedly evidence that shows that he was actively using drugs at the time that he obtained a handgun. The charges that Hunter is facing have to do with whether he lied about his drug use on his handgun application.
Sarah Fitzpatrick followed up on X, explaining how Ziegler reacted: "Ziegler did not respond to her, but told me after that 'for the record I'm not a Nazi I'm a believer in the US constitution. I haven't said one thing to them.'" Ziegler was at the first day of the trial as well. Our guess is that he'll continue to show up and that Cohen-Biden will too.