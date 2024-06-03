Day 1 Of Hunter Biden's Gun Trial Proves He Has One Thing Trump Never Did

While Donald Trump made history when he became the first president to be indicted on criminal charges and then continued the historic streak by becoming the first president to be a convicted felon, the Biden family is now making courtroom history of their own. Hunter Biden is on trial in Delaware over gun charges, and it marks the first time a sitting president's child has faced criminal charges in court.

However, Hunter has something that Donald didn't have throughout his trial — the loving, public support of family. Jill Biden, Hunter's stepmother, was there for day 1 of Hunter's trial, which also happened to be her birthday. Despite the trying circumstances, the two were able to hug and share a laugh. According to The Washington Post, when Hunter saw Jill, he said, "Happy birthday. I got you a special event."

Ashley Biden, Hunter's little sister, was also there, and Melissa Cohen Biden, Hunter's wife, accompanied him into the courthouse. The two of them holding hands as they arrived is in stark contrast to Donald and Melania Trump — she never showed up, and Melania's trial absence may have hurt Donald more than he let on.

