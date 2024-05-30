Signs Melania's Trial Absence Hurt Trump More Than He's Let On

Donald Trump may have displayed an unbothered attitude throughout his hush money trial — at least until the guilty verdict came in — but the absence of his wife Melania Trump has supposedly left him a little perturbed. Since April 2024, all eyes have been on the former reality TV star and his high profile hush money case. The trial stemmed from a March 2023 verdict in which a Manhattan jury indicted Donald on 34 felony charges for allegedly falsifying business records to hide a payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election. Unsurprisingly, the legal proceedings have been full of shocking testimonies that peeled back the curtain on the actions of Donald and his former allies. While it has been a daunting few weeks for the controversial businessman, he has received support from various family members.

"This is a sham. This is insane. It needs to stop," Donald Trump Jr. exclaimed during a May 28 press conference. Eric Trump echoed similar sentiments at the same gathering, claiming that the trial has been a "colossal waste of time." While he has received support from his sons, Donald's wife, Melania, has been noticeably absent from the courtroom. Fortunately, a source that was once close to the Trumps provided insight into how the former first lady's absence has impacted Donald.