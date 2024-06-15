Jennifer Lopez Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Speculation

Between rumors of an impending split with Ben Affleck and rampant speculation about her looks, Jennifer Lopez just can't seem to catch a break. The talented multi-hyphenate has undergone a stunning transformation ever since her "Jenny From the Block" era in the early 2000s, reportedly thanks in no small part to science's help. At 55 years old in 2024, there's no denying that Lopez looks incredible, leading many to wonder if she has resorted to plastic surgery and cosmetic enhancements to maintain her youthful aura. "I'm terrified of anything like that," Lopez told 2Day back in 2014 when asked about her stance on plastic surgery (via CapitalFM). Instead, the singer believes in the power of a healthy diet and regular exercise, asserting, "Little by little, as opposed to letting it get away and pulling it back with a knife, I think you can do it with eating healthy things and working out."

That wasn't the only time that Lopez — who was notably hailed as People's "World's Most Beautiful Woman" in 2011 — shared her thoughts on the matter. In 2013, Lopez also shut down claims that she'd had some work done on her face after a plastic surgeon on X, formerly known as Twitter, claimed that she was no stranger to surgical enhancements. "Sorry Sir, but I have never had plastic surgery of any kind. #fact," Lopez wrote (her response prompted Dr. Ayham Al-Ayoubi to retract his opinion and apologize). Yet that hasn't stopped the media from speculating about whether she's gone under the knife.