Jennifer Lopez Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Speculation
Between rumors of an impending split with Ben Affleck and rampant speculation about her looks, Jennifer Lopez just can't seem to catch a break. The talented multi-hyphenate has undergone a stunning transformation ever since her "Jenny From the Block" era in the early 2000s, reportedly thanks in no small part to science's help. At 55 years old in 2024, there's no denying that Lopez looks incredible, leading many to wonder if she has resorted to plastic surgery and cosmetic enhancements to maintain her youthful aura. "I'm terrified of anything like that," Lopez told 2Day back in 2014 when asked about her stance on plastic surgery (via CapitalFM). Instead, the singer believes in the power of a healthy diet and regular exercise, asserting, "Little by little, as opposed to letting it get away and pulling it back with a knife, I think you can do it with eating healthy things and working out."
That wasn't the only time that Lopez — who was notably hailed as People's "World's Most Beautiful Woman" in 2011 — shared her thoughts on the matter. In 2013, Lopez also shut down claims that she'd had some work done on her face after a plastic surgeon on X, formerly known as Twitter, claimed that she was no stranger to surgical enhancements. "Sorry Sir, but I have never had plastic surgery of any kind. #fact," Lopez wrote (her response prompted Dr. Ayham Al-Ayoubi to retract his opinion and apologize). Yet that hasn't stopped the media from speculating about whether she's gone under the knife.
Jennifer Lopez claims she's never even had Botox
As far as cosmetic enhancements go, Jennifer Lopez has always sworn that she's never had anything done despite her doctors (and even a past boyfriend!) apparently urging her to do so. In 2020, the "Play" hitmaker explained to Elle while sharing her top beauty tips that cosmetic surgery just isn't her cup of tea. "I haven't ever had Botox to this day," Lopez emphasized. "[Once, my boyfriend's doctor said] 'Did you know you have a little line right here? We should start Botox.' I mean, I had to be 23 years old, right? And I was like, 'I'm going to pass.'" Happily, even her ex, whom she did not name in the interview, couldn't get her to change her mind.
"I was like, no, thank you," Lopez recalled. Now that she's in her 50s, however, it appears that the Latina beauty has changed her tune about cosmetic procedures, informing the Daily Mail while promoting her skincare line that she's keeping an open mind about having some work done in the future. But as much as possible, the singer prefers to age naturally, which is why JLo is diligent about taking good care of her skin. "I'm more about a natural approach to skincare [...] but I want [my products] to work [...] Because I don't want to have to go to the needles at some point," Lopez reasoned, adding, "I'm not saying one day I won't. But I haven't yet."
What Jennifer Lopez does to achieve her youthful glow
Jennifer Lopez's top tip for achieving her age-defying looks is to always wear SPF. "One of the big things I would encourage everybody to do from the time they're 15 years old, even younger, is wear sunscreen every day," Lopez advised Elle while dishing her beauty secrets. Using a moisturizer alone is not enough to keep you safe from the sun's harmful rays and prevent wrinkles and fine lines from showing on your face, which is why adding sunscreen to your daily routine is absolutely key. Another part of JLo's skincare regimen is olive oil (FYI Miranda Kerr and Kourtney Kardashian swear by this, too). "My mom used to say that olive oil was the cure-all for everything. And it's a secret I've used over the years because it really does work," Lopez claimed.
When it comes to skincare don'ts, the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" hitmaker avoids smoking and drinking coffee or alcohol, both of which have been shown to have negative effects on the skin and the body more generally, too. Rather, "I think drinking lots of water and fresh foods with lots of fruits and vegetables [...] all play into the quality of skin's appearance," Lopez noted in a 2016 People interview. However, it's also worth noting that she clearly won the genetic lottery as both Lopez's mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez, and grandmother were also born with flawless skin, "So I was blessed with that," as she acknowledged on "Today" in 2014 (via Grazia magazine).