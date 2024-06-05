Travis Kelce's Stance On Visiting Trump In White House May Not Sit Well With Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce has made a rather interesting statement about visiting the White House, and we have a feeling that Taylor Swift may not be too happy about it. On the latest episode of the "New Heights" podcast, which football star brothers Travis and Jason Kelce cohost together, Travis opened up about his recent trip to the White House. According to him, he didn't visit simply because Joe Biden invited him; he'd go even if he was invited by current presidential hopeful, Donald Trump. And, based on his girlfriend's past statements, she almost certainly doesn't share this sentiment.
Last week, President Biden hosted Travis' team, the Kansas City Chiefs, at the White House in honor of their Super Bowl win in February. On his podcast, Travis told Jason, "It's always an honor to go to the White House," adding, "any time I get a chance to be recognized by the President of the United States and get to go with my teammates and a group of men and women who I had success with to the point we get acknowledged ... I'm doing it every time no matter who's up there at the helm." So, should the Chiefs manage another win at 2025's Super Bowl, he may get another invite from Biden or one from Trump, depending on how this historic election shakes out. And, Travis will be RSVP-ing "yes," either way.
Taylor Swift has been more open about politics than Travis Kelce
Over the course of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's high-profile romance, Swifties have become suspicious about whether Kelce is a Donald Trump supporter. In April 2024, Kelce "liked" a photo on Instagram that featured the former president. While he later removed his like, indicating that it may have been an accident, it still raised fans' eyebrows, especially considering that he has otherwise remained publicly neutral on the issue. Swift, on the other hand, has been open about her dislike for Trump, so she may not support the idea of Travis heading to the White House should Trump secure a second term.
It seems that in Travis' eyes, being invited to the White House isn't about politics. On the "New Heights" podcast, he explained, "No matter what's going on in this world. It's just such a cool opportunity," and he said that he values "representing the Chiefs." Yet, for Swift and her fans, it's likely difficult to separate the White House from politics. Over the years, Swift has received criticism for not getting involved in politics, and she's learned how to be more open about her opinions on some issues that matter. She endorsed Joe Biden in 2020, and while neither she nor Travis have endorsed Biden or Trump in the upcoming election, they're likely to be clearer about their views as election season heats up.