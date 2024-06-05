Travis Kelce's Stance On Visiting Trump In White House May Not Sit Well With Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has made a rather interesting statement about visiting the White House, and we have a feeling that Taylor Swift may not be too happy about it. On the latest episode of the "New Heights" podcast, which football star brothers Travis and Jason Kelce cohost together, Travis opened up about his recent trip to the White House. According to him, he didn't visit simply because Joe Biden invited him; he'd go even if he was invited by current presidential hopeful, Donald Trump. And, based on his girlfriend's past statements, she almost certainly doesn't share this sentiment.

Advertisement

Last week, President Biden hosted Travis' team, the Kansas City Chiefs, at the White House in honor of their Super Bowl win in February. On his podcast, Travis told Jason, "It's always an honor to go to the White House," adding, "any time I get a chance to be recognized by the President of the United States and get to go with my teammates and a group of men and women who I had success with to the point we get acknowledged ... I'm doing it every time no matter who's up there at the helm." So, should the Chiefs manage another win at 2025's Super Bowl, he may get another invite from Biden or one from Trump, depending on how this historic election shakes out. And, Travis will be RSVP-ing "yes," either way.

Advertisement