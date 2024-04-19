Everything Taylor Swift Has Said About Former President Donald Trump

When Taylor Swift has something to say, the world listens. The superstar has more influence than most of her fellow celebrities, so sharing her opinions on things like trends, people, or politics can have a major effect. When it comes to former president and presidential hopeful Donald Trump, she definitely has opinions — and, these days, she isn't afraid to share them.

Taylor Swift has not always been transparent with the public about her politics. When she found herself in the midst of a Donald Trump presidency, however, that all changed. Swift has spoken openly about the effect the 2016 election had on her and how it influenced her to share her views on Trump with the world. Since then, she has had quite a few things to say. The public may not know for sure whether or not Travis Kelce is a Trump supporter, but his girlfriend has made it quite clear that she is not, and she thinks it is important to speak on the topic in hopes that others will listen.