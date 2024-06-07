Princess Eugenie's Best Looks Yet
Princess Eugenie is quickly becoming one of the most stylish royals around. In recent years, her sartorial sense has become more and more sophisticated — from haute couture looks to more approachable and simplistic outfits, she never fails to dress perfectly (and stylishly) for the occasion. In fact, as Eugenie explained in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, she doesn't turn her nose up at more affordable retailers and brands, while still liking some luxury brands. "I love Sandro and Maje," she said, adding, "Zara is great for work, and bits from Topshop. My favorite is my lace bomber jacket from Essentiel Antwerp." Elsewhere in the interview, she explained that her fashion sense is ever-changing. For Eugenie, experimentation is key. "I love trying new looks," she said. "I don't want to be pigeonholed."
When the Princess of York married her husband, Jack Brooksbank, in 2018, she told her stylist, Sarah Price, that she wanted to look like a "contemporary princess" (via Daily Mail). And it's clear that over the past few years, this has remained her fashion motto.
Take a look at Eugenie's best "contemporary princess" looks to date.
The floral Max Mara dress
In 2018, Princess Eugenie of York picked the perfect dress for Queen Elizabeth II's 92nd birthday party. The event featured a concert in London's Royal Albert Hall, and Eugenie dressed up for the occasion. Called the Leandro Draped Floral Crepe Dress, the understated Max Mara number is hemmed at the knee and features a bright blue floral print splashed along the sides from the waist down. The bodice features a V-neck and slight gathering above the waistline.
Eugenie paired the simple dress with nude peekaboo heels by Rupert Sanderson, which revealed the princess' red pedicure, and a nude clutch designed by Loro Piana. She wore her hair down and skipped the necklace, wearing just a pair of simple gold earrings, a thin bracelet, and a couple gold rings.
Overall, we love this chic, uncomplicated look — especially as Eugenie added a rare pop of color. This is the perfect dress for a concert — we are taking notes.
Her tweed wedding guest dress
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in May 2018, their wedding quickly became a showcase of royal and celebrity fashion. Everyone from George Clooney to Oprah Winfrey to David Beckham to Serena Williams pulled out their finest wedding guest attire for the event — and Princess Eugenie of York, who is, of course, Harry's cousin, was no different.
The princess pushed the boundaries of wedding guest fashion etiquette, opting not for a long gown but a pale blue tweed mini dress by Gainsborough. With its high neckline and faux pockets, the shift dress instantly recalled the iconic Chanel dress worn by Jackie Onassis, as noted by The Sun. She also wore a cream pillbox hat by Fiona Graham, which perfectly complimented the mid-century look of the dress. She completed the look with her silver Valentino heels and a geometric cream-colored clutch with a straight gold handle.
A gorgeous Alice + Olivia floral number
While Miranda Priestley of "The Devil Wears Prada" may have mocked "florals for spring," sarcastically calling the look "groundbreaking," Eugenie has shown time and time again that florals can be pretty groundbreaking, actually.
In May 2018, the princess wore a stunning, fluttery Alice + Olivia dress, known as the Clarine Floral Wrap Dress, to the Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award Ceremony, an outdoor event, at Buckingham Palace. The print featured a super colorful haphazard floral print that covered the white backdrop. The dress itself featured floaty shoulders and a wrap-tie waist. Eugenie paired the dress with a pair of teetering high heeled sandals in nude and black along with a pair of dangly drop earrings.
Royal commentators were blown away by the look. Hello! magazine even mused that it may have been the "most gorgeous" dress she'd ever worn, while Good Housekeeping called it "pure perfection." It's safe to say this outfit was a total win and is surely one of her best looks to date.
The pitch-perfect Erdem dress
Another floral pattern moment for Princess Eugenie of York came in 2018 when she donned a busy Erdem dress to the Royal Ascot. The white dress, dubbed the Bernette Floral-Print Silk Crepe de Chine Dress, featured a yellow, purple and green floral print, along with long sleeves and high collar — both with a ruffled hem. The dreamy gardenscape print could not have been more perfect for the outdoor event, while the ruffled design was ideal for the formality of occasion.
The princess paired the dress with a wide-brimmed black straw hat covered in elaborate white flowers. Designed by Sally-Ann Provan, the hat featured a unique floating brim design. This hat could have easily been a subtle reference to Audrey Hepburn's iconic black and white look in "My Fair Lady."
Eugenie must have really liked this dress, too, as she rewore it a few months later while hosting an event at the United Nations headquarters in New York City alongside her sister Princess Beatrice.
A modern floral and leather look
Every now and then, Princess Eugenie of york makes a striking statement with an exciting bold print — usually, a floral one. In 2018, she did just that, wearing an unusual one-shouldered piece atop a pair of skinny black leather pants. The sheer top, which fell into a floaty asymmetrical hem, was black but featured an almost-neon blue and purple floral print.
She finished off the look with a daring pair of super high heeled black ankle boots featuring deep cutouts and a black clutch. She wore her hair in loose curls with a deep side part, tucked behind one ear. The look could not have been more perfect for the Serpentine Ball at London's Serpentine Art Gallery, which often sees celebrities in artsy and daring ensembles. Royal fans praised her outfit on Instagram. "Love her outfit classy and beautiful," one wrote. Another chimed in, "Cute outfit!"
Her statement wedding gown
One of Princess Eugenie of York's most stunning looks to date was, of course, her wedding dress. While walking down the aisle to tie the knot with Jack Brooksbank, Eugenie wore a glamorous white gown designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos of the label Peter Pilotto. The dress featured a portrait neckline with elegant folded details around the shoulders. It also featured long sleeves and a simple, fitted bodice. The full skirt pooled around her ankles and extended out into a long train behind her. With her gown, Eugenie wore the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, which was designed in 1919 and took inspiration from Russian styles at the time. She also wore matching diamond and emerald earrings.
You wouldn't know it, but this was the first wedding dress ever designed by Pilotto. Nevertheless, Eugenie had full confidence in her design team. As Pilotto told The Kit, "She told us she chose us because our dresses are the dresses she feels most confident in when she goes to events, so she has a few. That is exactly the feeling she wanted to have on her wedding day."
One detail about the dress got a lot of press attention. As Eugenie explained ahead of her big day, she had wanted to wear a low-back gown as to not hide the scar on her back, which was the result of surgical treatment for scoliosis. "I had an operation when I was 12 on my back, and you'll see [at the wedding], but it's a lovely way to honor the people who looked after me and a way of standing up for young people who also go through this," she said to "This Morning." "I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars and I think it's really special to stand up for that."
The black and red combo
In 2018, Princess Eugenie of York stepped out in a bold outfit consisting of a black velvet dress — complete with fringe — topped with a bright red silk duster coat by designer Galvan and simple black heels. As PureWow noted, the coat was reminiscent of many of Meghan Markle's looks. However, it seems that she found her inspiration elsewhere. Eugenie had actually borrowed the coat from her sister, Princess Beatrice, who had previously worn the coat over a different LBD, according to Hello! magazine. This makes sense, given that fashion sustainability has become one of Eugenie' chief concerns.
In fact, in 2021, Eugenie recycled the coat yet again, pairing it with a longer black dress, for a charity event that she attended with her husband. It seems that these two sisters both love a good black-and-red moment — and honestly, we can totally see why.
Her teal cap-sleeved dress
The Royal Ascot races offer an opportunity for the royals to get a little more flamboyant with their styles. For one thing, it's a chance for them to don some of their most outrageous fascinators. In 2019, that's exactly what Princess Eugenie of York did. She opted for a teal midi dress by Cefinn with a waist-cinching tie, a high neckline with a keyhole cut-out, and a classy cap sleeve. The star of the show, however, was her dramatic headpiece.
The fascinator, which formed a saucer shape, was positioned on the side of her head in a daring tilt and was covered in what appeared to be peacock feathers. To top it all off, the hat featured a gold twist that seemed to perch precariously on the top of her head. As milliner Ellie Fennell, who designed the hat, told People, "I think it's a really classic look but with a twist — understated elegance, with a stylish edge."
Eugenie finished off the simple yet daring look with a pair of nude pumps and a clutch covered in a snakeskin design.
The monochromatic maternity ensemble
In 2023, Princess Eugenie of York gave a MasterClass in royal dressing at the coronation of King Charles III. She kept things simple, going for a dressy monochromatic moment. In her third trimester at the time, she wore a voluminous, elegant dress designed by Kim Jones for Fendi.
The rest of her outfit was also navy — she wore navy heeled mules, a navy fascinator, and an ultra simple long navy coat. She added a touch of sparkle with a pair of Albemarle diamond drop earrings and a matching Albemarle statement collar necklace, which, according to the Daily Mail, are worth a staggering £26,000 (about $33,200) and £130,000 (about $166,200) respectively. Eugenie tied the look together with a Midnight Blue leather Peekaboo ISeeU bag also by Fendi.
Eugenie offered a stark contrast from her sister, Princess Beatrice, who struck a more youthful note with a fuchsia dress by Beulah London and a bold gold headband.
The en-vogue Fendi gown
While Princess Eugenie certainly knows how to dress for traditional royal events, she's also more than ready to pull out all the stops for a good, old-fashioned red carpet. In 2023, the princess appeared at the Vogue World event to launch London Fashion Week — and her look did not disappoint. She wore a Fendi by Kim Jones statuesque teal satin gown. The dress featured a billowy bodice wrapped around her chest and shoulders, a folded, cinched waist, and a straight column skirt. She finished things off with a pair of beaded silver heels and silver drop earrings. She wore her hair straight and in a deep side part.
Many royal fans loved the dress but weren't as enamored with her pin-straight hair. "l love that emerald dress," one tweeted. "Maybe would have suggested an updo but it looks classy and comfortable." Another wrote, "I adore the emerald dress, but she should have worn her hair in a classic chignon especially with drop earrings." Still, we think this one of the boldest and best looks Eugenie has worn.
Her all-black menswear-inspired Fendi look
Although Princess Eugenie of York tends to opt for more feminine styles, in January 2024, the princess went for something a little more masculine-inspired while in Paris for the Dior Homme show during Paris Fashion Week. For the occasion, she opted for a black wool jersey midi dress in black and black pointed sling-back heels. She casually draped the black tuxedo Fendi coat over her shoulders to complete the look.
As Woman & Home reported, the entire look was designed by Fendi, a firm favorite of Eugenie's. Eugenie kept her makeup simple, adding a swipe of color with a classic red lip. This ultra stylish all-black look can only be described as Parisian chic. The look was so markedly understated that the Daily Mail even posited that Eugenie had taken some inspiration from her cousin-in-law, Meghan Markle.
As People noted, this wasn't the first time Eugenie had been spotted at a Dior event — in fact, as her outfits continue to get chicer and chicer, she seems to be forming quite the partnership with the fashion house.
This simple Gabriela Hearst knit dress
Princess Eugenie of York certainly knows how to pull off a chic, understated look. In fact, some of her best looks aren't dramatic ballgowns; rather, they are simple day dresses. Just take this gray knit dress that she wore in April 2024 while attending a panel on fashion and sustainability at the U.S. Ambassador's Residence in London.
The cashmere and silk dress by Gabriela Hearst is called the Amor Knit Dress. It comes in multiple colors, but Eugenie chose Heather Gray. The dress features a ribbed design, short sleeves, simple collar, button-up bodice, and a form-fitting midi skirt. Eugenie completed the outfit with a delicate pair of gold hoops and a pair of taupe pumps by Gianvito Rossi. She wore her hair down in loose, smooth waves.
Overall, this outfit was sophisticated, simple, and perfect for the daytime spring event. As always, Eugenie proved that she always knows exactly what to wear for every occasion.
A bright tiered maxi dress by Diane von Furstenberg in 2024
In May 2024, Princess Eugenie of York nailed elevated street style with a super bold midi dress by designer Diane von Furstenberg. The dress, officially called the Gil Tiered Satin-Jaquard Midi Dress, was a hot pink fuchsia color and featured a plunging V-neck, a cinched waist, long, slightly puffed sleeves, and an glamorous tiered skirt. She also wore the Gianvito 105 Praline Suede Pumps by Gianvito Rossi, a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses and carried the March Cross Romy clutch. She was spotted in the daring dress while dining at the Audley Pub in London's Mayfair.
Many royal fans praised the look on Instagram. "This is a great look for her figure and an amazing color on her," one commented. Another gushed, "She looks lovely. That color is great with her hair." A third wrote simply, "She nailed this!" And we have to agree.
A classic white Ulla Johnson garden party dress
Every year, the royals trot out their finest springtime looks for the annual Buckingham Palace Garden Parties, which serve as opportunities to greet and congratulate members of the public who have served their country. In 2024, Princess Eugenie of York looked effortlessly chic at the May event, opting for a white midi dress. Named the Cassia dress, it was designed by Ulla Johnson and featured floaty short sleeves, a simple round neckline, an asymmetrical gathered waist with subtle ruffle details, and an elegant draped skirt. She paired the simplistic dress with silver studded heels by Valentino and a sparkly headband by Emily-London Headwear. Sadly, the event was beset by rain, so the pop of pink in her hair was obscured by her black umbrella.
Despite the weather, Eugenie proved once again that she is a master of seasonal dressing. We adore this woven white dress. After all, what could be more appropriate for a garden party?