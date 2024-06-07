Princess Eugenie's Best Looks Yet

One of Princess Eugenie of York's most stunning looks to date was, of course, her wedding dress. While walking down the aisle to tie the knot with Jack Brooksbank, Eugenie wore a glamorous white gown designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos of the label Peter Pilotto. The dress featured a portrait neckline with elegant folded details around the shoulders. It also featured long sleeves and a simple, fitted bodice. The full skirt pooled around her ankles and extended out into a long train behind her. With her gown, Eugenie wore the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, which was designed in 1919 and took inspiration from Russian styles at the time. She also wore matching diamond and emerald earrings.

You wouldn't know it, but this was the first wedding dress ever designed by Pilotto. Nevertheless, Eugenie had full confidence in her design team. As Pilotto told The Kit, "She told us she chose us because our dresses are the dresses she feels most confident in when she goes to events, so she has a few. That is exactly the feeling she wanted to have on her wedding day."

One detail about the dress got a lot of press attention. As Eugenie explained ahead of her big day, she had wanted to wear a low-back gown as to not hide the scar on her back, which was the result of surgical treatment for scoliosis. "I had an operation when I was 12 on my back, and you'll see [at the wedding], but it's a lovely way to honor the people who looked after me and a way of standing up for young people who also go through this," she said to "This Morning." "I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars and I think it's really special to stand up for that."

