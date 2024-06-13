What Life Was Like For Joe Biden Before Entering Politics

Before Joe Biden entered the world of politics and became the 46th leader of the United States, he lived the life of a college jock and later, a lawyer. He grew up in Scranton, Pennsylvania with his parents, Joseph Biden Sr., and mother Catherine Eugenia "Jean" Finnegan. The pair taught him to stand up for himself and work hard, which is something he carried with him in life and school.

Advertisement

Despite struggling with a stutter for much of his childhood, Biden attended the University of Delaware, where he excelled in football while pursuing an education in history and political science. However, Biden was seemingly a bit of a party animal during his freshman and sophomore year in college, opting to attend many of the Theta Chi fraternity bashes, though he never joined the organization. After graduating with his undergraduate degree in 1965, Biden went after a law degree, enrolling in Syracuse University Law School. However, he was not an ideal law student, which would haunt him before and during his future political career.