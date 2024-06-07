Prince George & Prince Archie Share One Important Person In Their Life

Despite their family ties, Prince George and Prince Archie don't have a close cousin relationship thanks to their feuding fathers. However, the pair of princes actually have another figure in common outside of their family: their godfather. Hugh Grosvenor, Seventh Duke of Westminster, is both George and Archie's godfather. Not only does this unique connection prove what an important figure Hugh is to both William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, but it would also give George and Archie a special way to bond — if their dads allowed it, of course.

Advertisement

Hugh is quite the high-profile figure. Not only is he close with the royal family, but The Sunday Times' 2024 Rich List called him the wealthiest person under the age of 40. Hugh comes from a wealthy family, and his mother Natalia Grosvenor is Prince William's godmother. Furthermore, Hugh's own godfather is King Charles III.

In October 2013, George was baptized and given a whopping seven godparents, one of whom is Hugh. Archie was christened in 2019, and his parents Harry and Meghan Markle weren't open about his godparents at the time, but it has since been revealed that Hugh is his godfather as well. Hugh's wedding to Olivia Henson is set for June 7, 2024, and while this happy occasion could have brought George and Archie together, it seems they won't get the opportunity.

Advertisement