What Meghan Markle Was Really Like On Deal Or No Deal, According To A Former Costar

Before Meghan Markle married into the royal family, she was making her mark in the entertainment industry, which is how she made her fortune. This includes her starring role on the series "Suits" for seven seasons before her 2017 exit from the show. However, prior to her most well-known acting job, Markle was featured on the game show, "Deal or No Deal."

Advertisement

Markle served as one of the briefcase girls on the show who held two of the cases with the numbers on them. Markle would smile as she held numbers 24 and 26, waiting for contestants to announce which one they wanted to open. Her fellow briefcase model, Lisa Gleave, told the Gold Coast Bulletin that the Duchess of Sussex was "quiet but very sweet." Still, Gleave knew right away that Markle would not be on the show for long. "I remember her being very focused on her acting career and her role as a briefcase beauty, as we were called, was just a stepping stone in her career," Gleave shared. The wife of Prince Harry has also touched on her "Deal or No Deal" days, admitting they were not as glamorous as they appeared.

Advertisement