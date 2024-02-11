William And Kate Were Big Fans Of Meghan Markle On Suits
Things have been tense in the royal family for a while now, mainly due to the estrangement between William, Prince of Wales, and his brother, Prince Harry. Likewise, the ongoing albeit still just rumored feud between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle definitely doesn't help matters. Once upon a time, however, the Prince and Princess of Wales got along well with Harry and before they met Meghan or even knew she and Harry were together, they were fans of her show, "Suits."
In Harry's memoir, "Spare," the Duke of Sussex describes how he told his brother and sister-in-law that he was seeing "a new woman." Once they agreed not to share the information with anyone, Harry revealed that she was an actor from America who starred in the legal drama "Suits." William and Kate were both shocked. "I was baffled," Harry continued, referring to their strong reactions, "until Willy and Kate explained that they were regular — nay, religious — viewers of 'Suits.'"
The Prince and Princess of Wales wanted to know more, so Harry offered some backstory about his and Meghan's relationship. The prince also expressed how excited he was for them to meet Meghan, "And I confessed for the umpteenth time that this had long been my dream — to join them with an equal partner." However, Harry wasn't too happy with William's response.
Harry watched Meghan on Suits (and wishes he didn't)
According to Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, when he admitted to the Prince and Princess of Wales that he thought Meghan Markle was "the one," his brother advised him not to rush into anything. Harry wrote that Prince William warned him, "'She's an American actress after all, Harold. Anything might happen.'" William likely didn't expect the future falling out that he and his younger sibling would have, which was reportedly due in part to an alleged argument they had over Meghan (also detailed in "Spare").
It's doubtful that William or his wife, Kate Middleton, will be doing a "Suits" re-watch anytime soon. Harry probably won't either, because he regrets watching certain spicy scenes from the show. In another "Spare" snippet, Harry shared that while he and Meghan were dating, he watched clips from the show online, which featured Meghan's character, Rachel, engaged in intimate activities with her onscreen love interest.
Or, as Harry hilariously described it in his book, "I'd witnessed her and a castmate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room." The Duke of Sussex added how he "didn't need to see such things." "Suits" was crowned the number one show on U.S. streaming after its second life debut on Netflix, in 2023, but it's safe to say that Harry probably didn't contribute to those impressive viewership statistics.
Are William and Kate planning to watch spinoff Suits: LA?
It's clear that Catherine, Princess of Wales, and William, Prince of Wales, will continue keeping their distance from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at least for the time being. Omid Scobie's book "Endgame" didn't paint Kate Middleton in a favorable light regarding her relationship with Meghan. The Dutch translation of the book also infamously claimed that Kate and King Charles III had made racist comments about Meghan and Harry's son, Archie's, skin color before his birth.
Following that, one of the princess's friends clarified to People in December 2023: "She's moved on, and William has too. She's very focused on what matters going forward. They aren't looking back." We can probably assume that they are no longer "Suits" superfans. However, "Suits" is resurging in popularity, and the world of the hit legal drama is expanding with the "Suits: LA" spinoff, which will be filming in Vancouver in March 2024. Maybe the Prince and Princess of Wales should give it a shot since there's little chance of them seeing the Duchess of Sussex.
Other former cast members have confirmed they would return if given the opportunity, though. For instance, when "Suits" alumni Gina Torres, Rick Hoffman, and Sarah Rafferty reunited for an e.l.f. Cosmetics Super Bowl commercial, Rafferty informed People they would be happy to come back if their characters were written into the spinoff, enthusing, "I mean, if they need Donna and I'm assuming if they need — I'm just gonna speak for my friends here — Jessica or Lewis, we'll all put on our high heels and we'll march on up to Vancouver!"