William And Kate Were Big Fans Of Meghan Markle On Suits

Things have been tense in the royal family for a while now, mainly due to the estrangement between William, Prince of Wales, and his brother, Prince Harry. Likewise, the ongoing albeit still just rumored feud between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle definitely doesn't help matters. Once upon a time, however, the Prince and Princess of Wales got along well with Harry and before they met Meghan or even knew she and Harry were together, they were fans of her show, "Suits."

In Harry's memoir, "Spare," the Duke of Sussex describes how he told his brother and sister-in-law that he was seeing "a new woman." Once they agreed not to share the information with anyone, Harry revealed that she was an actor from America who starred in the legal drama "Suits." William and Kate were both shocked. "I was baffled," Harry continued, referring to their strong reactions, "until Willy and Kate explained that they were regular — nay, religious — viewers of 'Suits.'"

The Prince and Princess of Wales wanted to know more, so Harry offered some backstory about his and Meghan's relationship. The prince also expressed how excited he was for them to meet Meghan, "And I confessed for the umpteenth time that this had long been my dream — to join them with an equal partner." However, Harry wasn't too happy with William's response.