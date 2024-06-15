Hunter Biden's Lawyer Abbe Lowell Has A History Of Defending Politicians (Including A Trump)

The diametric opposition of Former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden makes Abbe Lowell's association with Hunter Biden's trial all the more noteworthy. But nevertheless, when you're the best at what you do, you're the best at what you do — hence why he was an obvious choice when the time came for Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, to smooth over some scandals that occurred during Donald Trump's White House tenure. Years before Ivanka gave testimony in her father's fraud case, she was facing legal troubles of her own after political watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (or CREW) accused the controversial politician's eldest daughter of participating in a program which would benefit either her or her spouse financially, which is not allowed for members of the executive branch.

"Abbe is not cheap," an anonymous insider informed Fox News in 2023, adding, "You don't bring in Abbe unless you want to go to war or prevent one." And indeed, Ivanka and Kushner seemed to avoid any kind of long, drawn-out spectacle with Lowell as their ethics lawyer. The call for probes seemingly fell by the wayside with the natural wave of the news cycle, and the former first daughter's hubby sold his stake in companies that benefited from the Opportunity Zones in 2020, something Lowell knowingly pointed out was "the latest example of how seriously he takes this responsibility," (via Courthouse News).