Hunter Biden's Lawyer Abbe Lowell Has A History Of Defending Politicians (Including A Trump)
Political figures might be staunchly divided across ideological lines, but as history has shown time and time again, scandals are a bipartisan phenomenon. Whether Democrat or Republican, when a notable politician is accused of controversial wrongdoings, attorney Abbe Lowell has positioned himself at the top of the list of recommended legal representation. In December 2022, Lowell joined Hunter Biden's legal team as the beleaguered son of President Joe Biden faced multiple charges dating back to 2017 and 2018 — some related to income tax evasion, others a 2018 firearm purchase while allegedly in active addiction, which is illegal under federal gun laws.
Howell's reputation for having a no-nonsense approach in the courtroom precedes him, but that's not the only factoid of note with this sought-after attorney. Testament to just how apolitical scandals can be, Lowell hasn't just served as a lawyer for someone associated with President Biden. The attorney, nicknamed "the scandal lawyer" by countless news outlets, has also worked with Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.
His association with the Trump family bridges the gap between them and the Bidens
The diametric opposition of Former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden makes Abbe Lowell's association with Hunter Biden's trial all the more noteworthy. But nevertheless, when you're the best at what you do, you're the best at what you do — hence why he was an obvious choice when the time came for Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, to smooth over some scandals that occurred during Donald Trump's White House tenure. Years before Ivanka gave testimony in her father's fraud case, she was facing legal troubles of her own after political watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (or CREW) accused the controversial politician's eldest daughter of participating in a program which would benefit either her or her spouse financially, which is not allowed for members of the executive branch.
"Abbe is not cheap," an anonymous insider informed Fox News in 2023, adding, "You don't bring in Abbe unless you want to go to war or prevent one." And indeed, Ivanka and Kushner seemed to avoid any kind of long, drawn-out spectacle with Lowell as their ethics lawyer. The call for probes seemingly fell by the wayside with the natural wave of the news cycle, and the former first daughter's hubby sold his stake in companies that benefited from the Opportunity Zones in 2020, something Lowell knowingly pointed out was "the latest example of how seriously he takes this responsibility," (via Courthouse News).
Abbe Lowell has also worked with Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner
In addition to serving as Ivanka Trump's ethics lawyer, Abbe Lowell also defended her husband, Jared Kushner, during a significant scandal of his own. A December 2019 meeting between Abbe Lowell and State Representatives Elijah Cummings and Trey Gowdy revealed that Kushner used the popular messaging app WhatsApp to communicate with world leaders, including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The discussions that took place in that meeting were made public by Cummings, who sent a letter detailing what was said between himself, Gowdy, and Lowell to White House Counsel Pat Cipollone. According to Cummings, it was Lowell who disclosed that both Kushner and Ivanka used private email and WhatsApp accounts to conduct official White House business.
By February 2021, Kushner had sent all the necessary screenshots of his WhatsApp conversations to the National Archives and Record Administration in compliance with the law. It's worth nothing that neither Kushner nor Ivanka appear to be interested in returning to the White House if Donald Trump wins his bid for re-election in November 2024, choosing instead to pursue a quiet new life in Florida. As Kushner put it in February 2024, "I've been very clear that my desire at this phase of my life is to focus on my firm," Kushner explained. "I've really enjoyed the opportunity as a family to be out of the spotlight," (via BBC News). But at least if they change their minds, the couple knows of a great scandal lawyer to call if things get hairy at the White House.