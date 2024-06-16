What Shannen Doherty And Tori Spelling's Relationship Was Like Before Their Infamous Feud

Former "Beverly Hills, 90210" stars Shannen Doherty and Tori Spelling were once BFFs but the actors were also majorly at odds at one point too. The nineties icons notably discussed their complex relationship at length on Doherty's "Let's Be Clear" podcast. In short, the deterioration of their friendship had to do with Spelling reportedly being easily swayed by others and Doherty not caring for her boyfriend, who was both verbally and physically abusive towards Spelling. "It's like one minute, we were friends, and then one minute we weren't," Doherty, who played Brenda Walsh on the hit show before being fired, confessed. "There was a point, I specifically remember looking at you and saying, 'You have to end it with him, or I'm going to actually kill him,'" she added, referring to Spelling's toxic former beau. "'Like, I can't stand by and watch this.'"

The ladies also reminisced about a group trip to Mexico that they once took with their respective partners, noting that their friendship began to dissipate soon afterwards. Spelling acknowledged not having much self-confidence back then, particularly when it came to men (including her "90210" co-stars). "I think when I was young, it was whoever was the alpha more at the moment would sway me," the actor, who played the innocent Donna Martin, shared. "And I think I couldn't stand up for myself. I didn't take ownership of anything." But it's worth noting they had some wonderful times before it all came crashing down.