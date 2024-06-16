What Shannen Doherty And Tori Spelling's Relationship Was Like Before Their Infamous Feud
Former "Beverly Hills, 90210" stars Shannen Doherty and Tori Spelling were once BFFs but the actors were also majorly at odds at one point too. The nineties icons notably discussed their complex relationship at length on Doherty's "Let's Be Clear" podcast. In short, the deterioration of their friendship had to do with Spelling reportedly being easily swayed by others and Doherty not caring for her boyfriend, who was both verbally and physically abusive towards Spelling. "It's like one minute, we were friends, and then one minute we weren't," Doherty, who played Brenda Walsh on the hit show before being fired, confessed. "There was a point, I specifically remember looking at you and saying, 'You have to end it with him, or I'm going to actually kill him,'" she added, referring to Spelling's toxic former beau. "'Like, I can't stand by and watch this.'"
The ladies also reminisced about a group trip to Mexico that they once took with their respective partners, noting that their friendship began to dissipate soon afterwards. Spelling acknowledged not having much self-confidence back then, particularly when it came to men (including her "90210" co-stars). "I think when I was young, it was whoever was the alpha more at the moment would sway me," the actor, who played the innocent Donna Martin, shared. "And I think I couldn't stand up for myself. I didn't take ownership of anything." But it's worth noting they had some wonderful times before it all came crashing down.
Shannen Doherty and Tori Spelling shared plenty of laughter
Sadly, before Shannen Doherty and Tori Spelling's friendship took a nosedive, the co-stars saw each other as sisters. Spelling opened up about her former BFF during a 2019 appearance on the "Daddy Issues" podcast, during which she denied that they were in constant competition on "Beverly Hills, 90210." As the actor recalled, "We were really close on the show," adding, "She was one of my best friends. And then when she left the show, there [were] all these press things that came out, like, this rivalry, and it was never with us. But the press makes what they want." Doherty confirmed on "Let's Be Clear" that she and Spelling were "hardcore sisters," who shared perpetual laughter.
Spelling reaffirmed this notion when she posted a throwback photo on Instagram of the two women yukking it up. "Very few people can make me laugh this hard," she wrote. "You have always been one to do so. Full tilt. Laugh as if no one is watching. But, ironically everyone is." Let's not forget about the considerable amount of partying Doherty and Spelling did together when "Beverly Hills, 90210" was the hottest show on TV, too. Spelling once shared a rather famous pic of herself and Doherty clubbing at the old Los Angeles night spot the Roxbury with fellow castmate Brian Austin Green and Mark Wahlberg, when the "Ted" star was still in his Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch phase.
Shannen Doherty and Tori Spelling shared a very important dress
Aside from sharing laughs, Shannen Doherty and Tori Spelling also swapped clothes. During a chat on Spelling's podcast "MisSPELLING" about losing her virginity, she regaled Doherty with all the, well, gory details. "Do you remember the Betsy Johnson dress that you wore in our biggest cast photo?" Spelling asked. "It was black, floral. We used to share clothes, everything." When the "Mallrats" star inquired "Are you trying to tell me you lost your virginity in my dress?" her buddy quipped, "Um, no, I'm going to say that you wore the dress I lost my virginity in." She then pointed out that there was a blood stain on the back of the dress, and the "Charmed" star didn't care at the time.
But blood wasn't the only bodily fluid that connected the former teen stars — vomit did too. On Doherty's "Let's Be Clear" podcast, Spelling confirmed that, like any good gal pal, Doherty moved her hair out of the way when she had too much to drink at a "90210" cast party, a clear sign that Doherty had her back no matter what. Moreover, the co-stars constantly slept at each other's houses during the first two seasons of the hit show and likely supported each other when both shot to fame at a young age. Happily, they seem to have found their way back to each other all these years later.