The Cosmetic Procedures Hallmark Alum Candace Cameron Bure Has Done
Candace Cameron Bure has long touted herself as a conservative Christian-driven entertainer, but her religious and political beliefs don't exempt her from meeting Hollywood's beauty standards. As a result, she's undergone the occasional cosmetic procedure to maintain her stunning looks over the years. The "Full House" star hasn't shied away from being honest about the work she's had done throughout her career. However, she's also been careful not to go overboard.
During a September 2020 chat with New Beauty, the long-time Hallmark actor shared that she underwent Dye-VL laser treatments and topical peels to address hyperpigmentation and melasma. She explained that these stubborn issues stemmed from her younger years when she didn't regularly use sunscreen, leading to sun damage. This regimen has seemingly helped Bure maintain her youthful appearance. Some have even claimed that Bure and her adult daughter, Natasha, look more like sisters than a mom and her child.In addition to caring for her skin, Bure has leaned on injections to address pesky wrinkles, which has been a longtime go-to for so many of her fellow celebrities.
Candace Cameron Bure has admitted to using Botox
Candace Cameron Bure stated in a March 2016 InTouch interview that she was open to future procedures. One that she'd already explored at that point was Botox. "Despite rumors, I haven't had anything done — except I've tried Botox for preventative reasons," she told the outlet (via TooFab). After her comments, Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. John Layke weighed in during a chat with Life & Style, where he speculated that she likely received Botox "in the area between her eyebrows, her forehead and crow's feet" (via PressReader).
Though Bure did not detail exactly which areas she used the remedy for, she addressed her use of the shots again years later, though she maintained she'd only received them in moderation. In her New Beauty chat, Bure stated, "I may get it once a year (or less) on my forehead only to lessen my 'angry' lines. I've never had any other injectables or fillers in my face." Even with these minor adjustments, Bure is open to others, such as those used for weight loss and body sculpting.
Bure might seek out fat treatments
Candace Cameron Bure may not be pursuing full plastic surgery, but she did tell New Beauty that she wouldn't mind "fat-melters" to address areas that are harder to slim down. These types of treatments can range from pills to laser liposuction. She didn't specify which ones she might be interested in, but she insisted that despite her desire to look her best, she's comfortable aging as gracefully as possible. As she shared with Eating Well in January 2020, "I've loved getting older because you begin to appreciate the body more and more, and I love seeing what it can do at the age I'm at now."
With Bure now on a more traditional network, Great American Family, it's unlikely she'll make any drastic alterations to her appearance anytime soon. Instead, it appears that she prefers to keep her classic looks, which includes her golden blonde hair, which was once marked by her signature "Full House" bangs. Sadly, she has been the subject of hateful internet trolls, though Bure does a great job of tuning out the negativity, even when the hateful comments are focused on her appearance.