The Cosmetic Procedures Hallmark Alum Candace Cameron Bure Has Done

Candace Cameron Bure has long touted herself as a conservative Christian-driven entertainer, but her religious and political beliefs don't exempt her from meeting Hollywood's beauty standards. As a result, she's undergone the occasional cosmetic procedure to maintain her stunning looks over the years. The "Full House" star hasn't shied away from being honest about the work she's had done throughout her career. However, she's also been careful not to go overboard.

During a September 2020 chat with New Beauty, the long-time Hallmark actor shared that she underwent Dye-VL laser treatments and topical peels to address hyperpigmentation and melasma. She explained that these stubborn issues stemmed from her younger years when she didn't regularly use sunscreen, leading to sun damage. This regimen has seemingly helped Bure maintain her youthful appearance. Some have even claimed that Bure and her adult daughter, Natasha, look more like sisters than a mom and her child.In addition to caring for her skin, Bure has leaned on injections to address pesky wrinkles, which has been a longtime go-to for so many of her fellow celebrities.