Why The Judge In Donald Jr. & Vanessa Trump's Divorce Commended The Former Couple

When Vanessa Trump moved to end her marriage from Donald Trump Jr., an alleged affair with singer Aubrey O'Day was just one reason she chose to get divorced. The fallout was reportedly tense, with Vanessa allegedly confronting O'Day in a heated phone call before she separated from Donald Jr. Finding out about his cheating could have led to a tense legal battle. However, it appears that their March 2018 divorce filing was amicable, with the former couple sharing in a statement to People, "We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families." Even a judge presiding over their split commended the couple on how they handled their affairs.

By July 2018, Donald Jr. and Vanessa made strides in regards to the custody of their five children: Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe. The pair worked out care for their kids outside the courtroom, something State Supreme Court Justice Michael Katz praised them for. "I congratulate you for working those things out," he told them (via USA Today) before acknowledging that Donald Jr. and Vanessa were blocking their kids from a potentially nasty situation. The two put on a united front for the sake of their kids, even coming together for family outings as the divorce proceedings took place.