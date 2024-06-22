Kelly Clarkson's Best Looks Since Her Stunning Weight Loss Transformation
Kelly Clarkson is one celeb who can do it all. From taking home the title of first-ever "American Idol" winner back in 2002 to earning three Grammy Awards to hosting her Emmy Award-winning talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," it seems that everything this superstar touches turns to gold. Not only is Clarkson the quintessential star, but she knows how to dress like it, too. And, these days, she's all about showing off her unique style and rocking her best-ever looks.
Behind the scenes, Clarkson has dealt with an autoimmune disease and thyroid problems. In 2018, the star changed her diet to help with her health issues and dropped over 30 pounds. After weight fluctuations and body changes, sometimes a whole new wardrobe is in order. For a fashion fan like Clarkson, what could be more exciting than that? Over the past few years, Clarkson has come into her own with her style.
We'll admit — it wasn't easy narrowing down her best recent looks, since she's been proving her great style chops almost daily on her show. As for five of our favorites, though? Well, we've got everything from a major red carpet win to the perfect jeans and T-shirt look.
Her show-stopping white Grammys gown
In February 2024, Kelly Clarkson took the Grammys red carpet by storm. The star, who scored her 17th Grammy award nomination, may not have taken home the Best Pop Vocal Album award for "Chemistry," but she certainly looked like a winner. She sported an all-white gown by Jason Wu Collection. The off-the-shoulder dress was custom-made for the star and looked like it, too. The bespoke piece fit like a glove and draped perfectly to show off her frame.
The gown gave off old Hollywood glamour vibes, accentuated by her side-parted loose, voluminous waves. While the dress, itself, did a lot of the talking in this look, it wouldn't have been the same without the perfect accessories. She carried an octagonal white clutch bag and wore diamond earrings, rings, and a bracelet. The jewelry was all by Jared Atelier and cost upwards of $200,000. The best accessory of all, however, was her date. She walked the red carpet with her 7-year-old son, Remington.
Her bold red jumpsuit
We don't know for sure what Kelly Clarkson's ideal seasonal color palette is, but we have a feeling that a bright, bold red must fit in there somewhere. A year after making the move from Los Angeles, California to New York City, Clarkson went out on the town dressed in head-to-toe red. In November 2024, she attended the SiriusXM Next Generation: Industry & Press Preview and posed for pictures in her stunning jumpsuit.
Clearly, the color looked bold and beautiful on Clarkson, but the jumpsuit also had a unique fit that perfectly accentuated the singer's frame. The jumpsuit was perfectly tailored with a v-neck, belted waist, and wide-leg pants. The pant legs were elongating, with long hems covering her shoes and pleats creating vertical visual lines down her legs. Clarkson leaned into the jumpsuit's classy simplicity and didn't over-accessorize. She wore her hair straight with a middle part and added some dangly earrings. On some photos of the star's look for the event on X, formerly known as Twitter, one commenter said, "She looks amazing!! Love her in red," and we couldn't agree more.
Her elevated band tee ensemble
If there's one thing that Kelly Clarkson has proven with her style, it's that she's not just a music icon; she also knows how to wear one on her shirt. Band tees are a closet staple for many fashionistas, and Clarkson knows how to style them the right way. While Clarkson excels as the host of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," she's a musician first and foremost. Consequently, she and her audience both enjoy when she takes the stage on her talk show and sings in a segment she calls "Kellyoke." In April 2024, Clarkson covered "Some Things I'll Never Know" by Teddy Swims during the segment. For the show, she sported just a simple band tee and pants, yet she managed to style them to perfection.
Her outfit was based around a black band T-shirt with an orange, blue, and white print. She pulled out the orange from the tee by pairing it with high-waisted, wide-legged burnt orange flare pants. She accessorized with a brown suede belt with a big, gold buckle, brown suede pointed-toe shoes, and chunky gold hoop earrings. She wore her hair down and straight with pared-down makeup. This outfit looked comfortable and simple, but it perfectly illustrated how to look edgy and understated while still being elevated. In the comments on an Instagram post including a photo of the look, one commenter said, "Loving it all Kelly — Style, hair and Glam," while another marveled, "Her style has been perfection lately!"
Her adorable plaid minidress
Kelly Clarkson has certainly proven that she can build an outfit around a great pair of pants and rock the red carpet in full glam, but it seems that she can rock a casual dress just as well. Seriously, what can't she do? In a May 2024 episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the vocalist and talk show host extraordinaire interviewed Chris Pine and sang her own 2009 classic "Cry" in the Bold Plaid Knit Sheath Dress by Misook. This look was a bit different than her typical recent style. Rather than opting for her now-signature boho, rock-inspired vibe, she went with something a bit more cutesy and buttoned-up.
Clarkson paired her adorable collared plaid minidress with peep-toe platform shoes and leaned into the posh aesthetic with a sleek, straight low ponytail and simple gold earrings. Not only was this ensemble a winning twist on Clarkson's style, but it's also a super accessible look. The exact dress is available at Nordstrom and even went on sale for less than $300.
Her ultimate elevated jeans and T-shirt look
Jeans and a T-shirt make up one of the most classic outfits there is, but that doesn't mean that there isn't a right and a wrong way to rock this look. When Kelly Clarkson performed Coldplay's "Fix You" on her talk show in May 2024, she definitely wore this outfit the right way. Fans of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" know that if there's one thing this star loves to style, it's a T-shirt. And, yes — she has rocked simple tees with everything from wide-legged pants to leather skirts. One outfit, in particular, showed just how simple a jeans and T-shirt look can be while still feeling extra special.
A few key details made the way Clarkson styled this look fashion perfection. First, she found what we're all in perpetual search of — the perfect pair of jeans. She sported wide-leg denim in a dark wash that fit her like a glove. Furthermore, she picked a short-sleeved shirt that had texture and a fit that made it more elevated than a typical T-shirt. The top featured textured stripes, a slight puffy shoulder detail, and the perfect length and fit to end right at the top of her pants. Talk about a flawless everyday look.