Kelly Clarkson's Best Looks Since Her Stunning Weight Loss Transformation

Kelly Clarkson is one celeb who can do it all. From taking home the title of first-ever "American Idol" winner back in 2002 to earning three Grammy Awards to hosting her Emmy Award-winning talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," it seems that everything this superstar touches turns to gold. Not only is Clarkson the quintessential star, but she knows how to dress like it, too. And, these days, she's all about showing off her unique style and rocking her best-ever looks.

Behind the scenes, Clarkson has dealt with an autoimmune disease and thyroid problems. In 2018, the star changed her diet to help with her health issues and dropped over 30 pounds. After weight fluctuations and body changes, sometimes a whole new wardrobe is in order. For a fashion fan like Clarkson, what could be more exciting than that? Over the past few years, Clarkson has come into her own with her style.

We'll admit — it wasn't easy narrowing down her best recent looks, since she's been proving her great style chops almost daily on her show. As for five of our favorites, though? Well, we've got everything from a major red carpet win to the perfect jeans and T-shirt look.