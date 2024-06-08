Suri Cruise's Latest Fashion Statement Reveals Big Plans For The Future

Suri Cruise has been heavily involved in the theater community while attending LaGuardia High School. She reportedly landed the role of Morticia Addams in her school's stage adaption of "The Addams Family: A New Musical" in December 2023, followed by "Head Over Heels" in May 2024. With Carnegie Mellon University being widely known for its drama program, it seems fitting that Suri would make the school her new home.

The Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama is extra special, as it was the first U.S. school to offer a degree in drama. Several notable entertainers graduated from the school, including Broadway stars Leslie Odom Jr. and Patina Miller. "Pose" star Billy Porter also attended the school and eventually returned as a theater teacher. Therefore, it is apparent Suri will be headed to the right place if she intends on expanding her career in the field. Suri has seemingly dropped her well-known last name, going by Suri Noelle on the call sheet for "Head Over Heels." Whether or not this is due to a strained relationship with her father Tom Cruise or Suri wanting to establish her own identity in entertainment remains unknown. Nevertheless, it's apparent that she is ready to create her own path.

