Suri Cruise's Latest Fashion Statement Reveals Big Plans For The Future
One of entertainment's most famous kids, Suri Cruise, turned 18 in April 2024. As some wondered what her post-high school plans might be, the daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise revealed her decision about her future in a June 7 TikTok. Interestingly enough, it involves a prestigious university.
The short clip was shared by a classmate with the username @maiajwong. The video showed multiple students at New York City's LaGuardia High School wearing sweatshirts with the names of the colleges they plan to attend. When the camera panned to Suri, her maroon-colored, long sleeved crew neck top read "Carnegie Mellon." @Maiajwong, who has since made her TikTok account private, captioned the video, "LaG commitment day." Suri, who keeps a relatively low profile, and her parents have yet to formally announce her college plans. However, Suri has been quietly following in her parents' footsteps, having become more involved in theater, which may be one of the reasons she chose Carnegie Mellon University.
Carnegie Mellon University is known for its drama program
Suri Cruise has been heavily involved in the theater community while attending LaGuardia High School. She reportedly landed the role of Morticia Addams in her school's stage adaption of "The Addams Family: A New Musical" in December 2023, followed by "Head Over Heels" in May 2024. With Carnegie Mellon University being widely known for its drama program, it seems fitting that Suri would make the school her new home.
The Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama is extra special, as it was the first U.S. school to offer a degree in drama. Several notable entertainers graduated from the school, including Broadway stars Leslie Odom Jr. and Patina Miller. "Pose" star Billy Porter also attended the school and eventually returned as a theater teacher. Therefore, it is apparent Suri will be headed to the right place if she intends on expanding her career in the field. Suri has seemingly dropped her well-known last name, going by Suri Noelle on the call sheet for "Head Over Heels." Whether or not this is due to a strained relationship with her father Tom Cruise or Suri wanting to establish her own identity in entertainment remains unknown. Nevertheless, it's apparent that she is ready to create her own path.