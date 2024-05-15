Suri Cruise May Be Ditching Her Last Link To Estranged Dad Tom

Suri Cruise, the daughter of Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, is seemingly establishing her own path. She was thrust into the spotlight when she was just an infant, making her Vanity Fair cover debut in 2006 at just five months old. However, in the years that followed, Holmes has worked hard to keep Suri out of the spotlight. Now, the aspiring performer has made a drastic move to further separate herself from her "Mission Impossible" father, who is not as active in her life as Holmes.

In early May 2024, Suri appeared in her Manhattan high school's production of "Head Over Heels." She showcased her talents in the musical as Princess Philoclea. However, a quick glance at the casting sheet confirmed that Suri ditched her famous last name when accepting the role. Instead, she chose to go by Suri Noelle, adding her mother's middle name in place of Cruise. Suri, who was not given a second name by her parents at birth, appears to be cutting off all links to Tom, a grim testament to their broken relationship, which has reportedly been distant for years.