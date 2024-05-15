Suri Cruise May Be Ditching Her Last Link To Estranged Dad Tom
Suri Cruise, the daughter of Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, is seemingly establishing her own path. She was thrust into the spotlight when she was just an infant, making her Vanity Fair cover debut in 2006 at just five months old. However, in the years that followed, Holmes has worked hard to keep Suri out of the spotlight. Now, the aspiring performer has made a drastic move to further separate herself from her "Mission Impossible" father, who is not as active in her life as Holmes.
In early May 2024, Suri appeared in her Manhattan high school's production of "Head Over Heels." She showcased her talents in the musical as Princess Philoclea. However, a quick glance at the casting sheet confirmed that Suri ditched her famous last name when accepting the role. Instead, she chose to go by Suri Noelle, adding her mother's middle name in place of Cruise. Suri, who was not given a second name by her parents at birth, appears to be cutting off all links to Tom, a grim testament to their broken relationship, which has reportedly been distant for years.
Suri no longer wants any ties to Tom Cruise
It doesn't appear that Suri Cruise has legally changed her name. However, having turned 18 on April 18, 2024, she has the option to do so without interference from her parents, which may be her end goal. The father and daughter reportedly were last seen together in 2012 during an outing to Disney World. This was the same year that Katie Holmes and Tom divorced. During the split, he agreed to cover their only child's extracurricular activities and health insurance. However, now that Suri's legal adult, it seems the child support payments, which once toppled $4 million, will end, which is something she doesn't appear bothered by.
An insider spoke with the Daily Mail in April 2024, claiming, "Suri will not have any contact with her father, despite being 18, and even if he called, she would not answer. He does not exist to Katie or Suri, and his daughter does not want to rely on him for anything." Cruise has not commented publicly on his estrangement from Suri. However, he was spotted partying in London for Victoria Beckham's birthday, which happened to be the day Suri turned 18, further showcasing where his priorities lie regarding his daughter.