Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Were Brought Together By A Matchmaking Friend (Twice)

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have been an item since first crossing paths at a business meeting in 2007, and they have their mutual friend Wendi Murdoch to thank. The investor, who was once married to billionaire Rupert Murdoch, is known to play Cupid among her friends. In a February 2015 chat with Vogue, Trump admitted that during the luncheon, Rupert and Wendi thought that she and Kushner would mesh well. "They very innocently set us up thinking that our only interest in one another would be transactional. Whenever we see them, we're like, 'The best deal we ever made!'" Trump explained.

In a July 2016 Vogue World Paris piece about Murdoch's life and inner circle, journalist Rob Haskell also pointed out the art collector's reputation for bringing people together, writing, "She is a legendary matchmaker." Ivanka Trump could personally attest to this, and the former fashion company owner chimed in, adding, "I can't recall the last time I had a conversation with her that didn't conclude with her connecting me to four people who might become great friends or great business opportunities." Wendi Murdoch was so invested in Trump and Kushner being together that even when they hit a rough patch, she worked her magic to get them back together.