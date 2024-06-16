Meet The Young And The Restless Star Christel Khalil's Son
Time often seems to fly by, particularly when you have children, because they serve as markers for watershed moments. "The Young and the Restless" star Christel Khalil, who has played Lily since 2002, celebrated the incredible milestone of being on the sudser for 20 years in August 2022, so she's no stranger to the rapid passage of time. As part of the Winters family on "Y&R," Lily has seen all sorts of dour drama, but thankfully Khalil's life is far more cheerful.
In September 2008 she married Stephen Hensley, who would later post the joyous announcement on X, formerly Twitter, "My baby boy is born on April 17,2010@4:14pm 6lbs. 6oz. Michael Caden Hensley." In March 2013, Khalil shared a snap of Michael on Instagram with the young man at a barbershop, seated in a chair shaped like a taxi. "Michael Man getting his 2nd haircut!" she gleefully wrote, and you could already see his bright personality taking shape.
In April 2013, she celebrated Michael's third birthday with an Instagram post containing a photo collage of the young boy showing his transformation from an infant to a three-year-old. She wrote, "3 years ago today my little star was born at home in a birthing tub with no drugs. It was the most amazing (and painful!) experience of my life and always will be." Although Khalil and Hensley divorced in 2011, she's continued to chronicle her son's growth throughout the years.
Khalil has learned from her son Michael
"Young and the Restless" star Christel Khalil captured one wonderful moment of her son blooming in January 2014, when she snapped a pic of Michael standing in front of a large screen that had a photo of her around the same age. She posted it to Instagram with the caption, "I think it's safe to say we look alike. #minime." The resemblance is uncanny, and you could almost see the smiles on the fans' faces as they responded positively.
The impact that Michael has had on Khalil is incredible, and an illustration of their closeness was seen in a February 2019 Instagram post in which she shared a pic of them eating ice cream together, despite the fact that it was cold out, and they had deep affection radiating from their mutual gaze.
In a May 2019 interview with Soaps in Depth, she explained, "I feel like I wouldn't be the person I am today if I hadn't had my son. The lessons he's taught me are countless!" She outlined many of those lessons which included increasing her empathy and compassion. She admitted that because she gave birth when she was young, she thought she knew everything and didn't expect to learn from her child. However, she remarked that the little boy, "Helped show me what life is really about and what really matters, which I think is important for anyone to realize!"
Khalil and Michael are forever connected
In April 2022, "The Young and the Restless" actress Christel Khalil posted a photo from a major milestone in her son Michael's life on Instagram. He sat at a table with a giant cake, in front of him, and a large "12" candle on top to commemorate his 12th birthday. Khalil incredulously posted, "12?! Where did the time go[?] Happy birthday to my little man." You could see his amazing growth at this stage.
Continuing to chronicle her boy's life, Khalil also seems to lament the fact that it's flying by. The family traveled to Italy, and on October 4, 2022, she shared two photos of her and Michael enjoying life outside, acknowledging on Instagram, "They do grow too fast..." One fan appropriately commented, "He'll be taller than you ... pretty dang soon!" Khalil loves her son so much, that his name is featured among the many tattoos she has.
In November 2023, Khalil revealed Michael was becoming a big brother, as she posted a photo of her very pregnant self on Instagram. "Getting closer to meeting our baby boy ..." she wrote. Fans were thrilled that she was having a second son with her fiancé Sam Restagano, and without giving any details on when her second child was born, she confirmed in another post on March 19 that it was a boy they named Remy. Now she has another wonderful way to keep track of time's passage!