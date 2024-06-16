Meet The Young And The Restless Star Christel Khalil's Son

Time often seems to fly by, particularly when you have children, because they serve as markers for watershed moments. "The Young and the Restless" star Christel Khalil, who has played Lily since 2002, celebrated the incredible milestone of being on the sudser for 20 years in August 2022, so she's no stranger to the rapid passage of time. As part of the Winters family on "Y&R," Lily has seen all sorts of dour drama, but thankfully Khalil's life is far more cheerful.

In September 2008 she married Stephen Hensley, who would later post the joyous announcement on X, formerly Twitter, "My baby boy is born on April 17,2010@4:14pm 6lbs. 6oz. Michael Caden Hensley." In March 2013, Khalil shared a snap of Michael on Instagram with the young man at a barbershop, seated in a chair shaped like a taxi. "Michael Man getting his 2nd haircut!" she gleefully wrote, and you could already see his bright personality taking shape.

In April 2013, she celebrated Michael's third birthday with an Instagram post containing a photo collage of the young boy showing his transformation from an infant to a three-year-old. She wrote, "3 years ago today my little star was born at home in a birthing tub with no drugs. It was the most amazing (and painful!) experience of my life and always will be." Although Khalil and Hensley divorced in 2011, she's continued to chronicle her son's growth throughout the years.

