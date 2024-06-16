What To Know About Patrick Mahomes' Sisters, Mia And Zoe

Yes, it's true that Patrick Mahomes is one of the most famous sports figures in the world, but his two half-sisters, Zoe Mahomes and Mia Randall, are making a name for themselves. Some might've first become familiar with them when Zoe and Mia posed with Taylor Swift during one of the pop star's many visits to a Kansas City Chiefs game (the singer is even something of a football expert, according to Mahomes).

Advertisement

Zoe was born in 2015, and has the same father as her brother Patrick: Pat Mahomes. Randall was born in 2011 and her mom is Randi Martin, who's also Patrick's mother. Of course, both girls get more attention than the average kid because of their famous brother, but it's possible they'll too make a major dent in the sports world. That's not just because of their talent; it seems they have a wonderful support system comprised of their parents as well as Patrick and his wife Brittany Mahomes.

Martin once talked about her daughter's relationship with the NFL quarterback, saying despite their large age gap they get along famously. "It's a fun relationship for them to have, and being that I was so nervous they wouldn't know each other, I can say now that they know each other," she told People. Zoe seems close to Patrick as well, supporting him at games like her sister does, and looking more than happy whenever she's seen in a photo with him. So, let's meet the two young ladies, shall we?

Advertisement