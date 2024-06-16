What To Know About Patrick Mahomes' Sisters, Mia And Zoe
Yes, it's true that Patrick Mahomes is one of the most famous sports figures in the world, but his two half-sisters, Zoe Mahomes and Mia Randall, are making a name for themselves. Some might've first become familiar with them when Zoe and Mia posed with Taylor Swift during one of the pop star's many visits to a Kansas City Chiefs game (the singer is even something of a football expert, according to Mahomes).
Zoe was born in 2015, and has the same father as her brother Patrick: Pat Mahomes. Randall was born in 2011 and her mom is Randi Martin, who's also Patrick's mother. Of course, both girls get more attention than the average kid because of their famous brother, but it's possible they'll too make a major dent in the sports world. That's not just because of their talent; it seems they have a wonderful support system comprised of their parents as well as Patrick and his wife Brittany Mahomes.
Martin once talked about her daughter's relationship with the NFL quarterback, saying despite their large age gap they get along famously. "It's a fun relationship for them to have, and being that I was so nervous they wouldn't know each other, I can say now that they know each other," she told People. Zoe seems close to Patrick as well, supporting him at games like her sister does, and looking more than happy whenever she's seen in a photo with him. So, let's meet the two young ladies, shall we?
Zoe Mahomes shines on the soccer field
Zoe Mahomes and Mia Randall have clearly picked up the family tradition of sports. Take Zoe, for instance, who's pretty skilled at handling a soccer ball. In one Instagram video, she can be seen doing all kinds of ball tricks like a seasoned pro. Zoe isn't just good at tricks either, because she also excels in the heat of a game. One example is a YouTube clip floating around that shows her kicking the ball just high enough to go over the other team's heads and into the net.
Undoubtedly, Zoe, who plays center midfielder, possesses an effective balance of finesse and power, which was displayed in an ad that she appeared in that's about girls competing against boys. In that clip, Zoe can be seen teaching the fellas a real lesson on the field, as it seemed not one of them came even close to containing her.
Plus, she doesn't have to look very far in her family circle when it comes to getting soccer tips, seeing that Patrick Mahomes' wife and high school sweetheart, Brittany Mahomes was a star player at the University of Texas at Tyler as a striker. Zoe knows what she wants to do with all that soccer talent as well, and it's clear the sport isn't just a hobby for her. "I'm gonna become a soccer star," she said in an Instagram video.
Mia Randall excels at several sports
While Zoe is honing in on one sport, Mia Randall wears a few athletic hats, playing softball, tennis, volleyball, and basketball. She's also into football, according to her mother Randi Martin. "My daughter's more of a football fan than any fan at all," Martin once told People. "She knows who's playing out there, what their number is, what they look like out of uniform, she knows that." However, Randall isn't just a football fan — she has a pretty decent quarterback arm, based on an Instagram video that her mother shared.
Now, whether Randall racks up a lot of football trophies like her big brother remains to be seen, but she's already received a certificate for being an Awesome Athlete. Martin posted a pic of the accomplishment, and it's clear that she's a big supporter of her daughter's sports interest. Proof of that is on Martin's Instagram page where Randall can be seen winning a volleyball trophy, shooting a nice-looking jump shot, and being on the tennis court.
However, don't think that Randall uses her famous brother and sister-in-law for popularity, according to what her mother said in an interview on Kent Hance's podcast. "[Mia's] like, I just tell people I take pictures with them, that I don't really know them," said Martin. "Like, you know, because she wants to keep it private herself. I'm pretty sure they know, but she thinks that she's fooling someone."