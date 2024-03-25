What To Know About Patrick Mahomes' Mom, Randi

One of the NFL's most recognizable mamas is Randi Mahomes, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. She used to be married to Pat Mahomes, a professional athlete in his own right who played baseball and pitched for a variety of MLB teams. Randi and Pat's other son is Jackson Mahomes, and Randi's daughter from a later relationship is Mia Randall. Randi gets along with Patrick's wife Brittany Mahomes, and their two children are her grandchildren.

Even though Randi and Pat divorced in 2006, they still get along. The biography on Randi's website QB Producer cites Pat's career in professional baseball as why they split. However, "True to Randi's optimistic spirit, the two are friendly to this day." Randi talked about single parenthood on the "Got It From My Momma" podcast and explained how life now is an adjustment. She was used to holidays (like Christmas) just being her and her kids. "To now, we have a football game that day," Randi said. "Or when we do open gifts, there might be other people there, whether filming or doing something. [...] I want to be selfish and have them to myself."

Randi also remarked how Patrick had to mature fast in a single mom household. She worked a lot while Patrick and Jackson were growing up, because she said, "I wanted them to have everything they weren't gonna have anymore." She also wanted them to have more than she did growing up.