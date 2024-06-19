Kimberly Guilfoyle And Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Have A Brutal Feud History

In August 2022, President Joe Biden revealed his plans to forgive thousands of dollars in student loan debt. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defended this move during an Instagram Q&A session in the days following his announcement. One of her followers asked how the initiative would benefit those who have already paid back their loans. AOC admitted the move wouldn't help those who no longer have school debt, but that their fellow Americans could be helped. "We can do good things and reject the scarcity mindset that says doing something good for someone else comes at the cost of something for ourselves," she explained (via People). While her rival, Kimberly Guilfoyle, didn't address her personally, she fired back at such a notion during a TV appearance shortly after Ocasio-Cortez's explanation. In fact, she had a theory about why people would believe in the forgiveness program on the first place.

Advertisement

Appearing during an August 29, 2022 Newsmax segment, the children's book author lashed out, "Enough of this nonsense! I mean, paying off loans for people that want to have some bizarre basket-weaving degree, and they want all of us ... hardworking men and women, to subsidize their laziness and their inability to even try and contribute to society," she ranted (via People). Her words coincide with other Republicans who have also disagreed with the debt relief program. In any case, it's unlikely that this will be the last thing Ocasio-Cortez and Guilfoyle will have differing views.