Kimberly Guilfoyle And Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Have A Brutal Feud History
It's no surprise that a Republican and Democrat wouldn't exactly agree on political views, but the feud between Kimberly Guilfoyle and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been exceptionally brutal. The Fox News host and AOC exchanged shots on Twitter in a nasty back and forth, which seemingly started when Ocasio-Cortez responded to Guilfoyle's fiance, Donald Trump Jr., and his trolling of her.
The instance in question was Donald Jr.'s sharing a meme on Instagram suggesting that Ocasio-Cortez and other socialists eat dogs. He captioned the image, "It's funny cuz it's true!!!" This caught the eye of The Washington Post, who reported his post. When the outlet tweeted their story, Ocasio-Cortez quoted the tweet, slamming Donald Jr. antagonizing her. "I have noticed that Junior here has a habit of posting nonsense about me whenever the Mueller investigation heats up. Please, keep it coming Jr — it's definitely a "very, very large brain" idea to troll a member of a body that will have subpoena power in a month." Guilfoyle seemingly slammed AOC, writing, "Did you just threaten to subpoena someone for criticizing you? As a lawyer and former prosecutor I find this deeply troubling." Their drama did not stop there, with the women continuing to take shots at one another.
Representative Ocasio-Cortez questioned Guilfoyle's heritage
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took aim at Kimberly Guilfoyle's portrayal of her family history, with her criticisms triggered by Guilfoyle's August 2020 Republican National Convention speech. While addressing the crowd, the conservative media personality identified herself as a "first-generation American," sharing, "As a first-generation American, I know how dangerous their socialist agenda is. My mother, Mercedes, was a special education teacher from Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. My father, also an immigrant, came to this nation in pursuit of the American dream" (via Newsweek).
Taking to Twitter once again, AOC shared her views of Guilfoyle's words, sharing with her followers, "The woman the GOP picked as their 'proud' Latina to tout 'immigrant experience' didn't seem to know that Puerto Rico is already part of the United States. It's quite on message, bc it reflects their belief that Latinos aren't real citizens, even when we are Native descendants." Guilfoyle's heritage is certainly not the only thing these two disagree on, with student loans being another issue that they'll likely never see eye-to-eye on.
Guilfoyle slammed student loan repayment programs days after Ocasio-Cortez supported them
In August 2022, President Joe Biden revealed his plans to forgive thousands of dollars in student loan debt. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defended this move during an Instagram Q&A session in the days following his announcement. One of her followers asked how the initiative would benefit those who have already paid back their loans. AOC admitted the move wouldn't help those who no longer have school debt, but that their fellow Americans could be helped. "We can do good things and reject the scarcity mindset that says doing something good for someone else comes at the cost of something for ourselves," she explained (via People). While her rival, Kimberly Guilfoyle, didn't address her personally, she fired back at such a notion during a TV appearance shortly after Ocasio-Cortez's explanation. In fact, she had a theory about why people would believe in the forgiveness program on the first place.
Appearing during an August 29, 2022 Newsmax segment, the children's book author lashed out, "Enough of this nonsense! I mean, paying off loans for people that want to have some bizarre basket-weaving degree, and they want all of us ... hardworking men and women, to subsidize their laziness and their inability to even try and contribute to society," she ranted (via People). Her words coincide with other Republicans who have also disagreed with the debt relief program. In any case, it's unlikely that this will be the last thing Ocasio-Cortez and Guilfoyle will have differing views.