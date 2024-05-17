Kimberly Guilfoyle's Flashy Dress In Children's Book Promo Takes Inappropriate To New Level

While she may not be an official member of the Trump family just yet, Kimberly Guilfoyle is working hard to prove she's worthy of the name. Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée, has been active in defending his father, Donald Trump, as he sits through his infamous hush money trial, predominantly through her social media accounts and Rumble podcast. Regrettably, though, there are often times when her wardrobe choices distract from the outspoken commentator's message. Guilfoyle's most inappropriate outfits include the red dress she wore to the 2020 Republican National Convention (too distracting), a pink dress she donned at a Women for Trump event (too cliché), and a ripped-jeans ensemble she displayed at a MAGA event (too casual.) But her most recent fashion statement might just be the Trump loyalist's "hold my beer" moment.

Following in the footsteps of Lara Trump, Guilfoyle dropped a children's book in late April 2024. On May 16, she posted a reminder to Instagram that her book was still on sale. Guilfoyle described "The Princess & Her Pup" as "a wholesome and heartfelt story about the importance of friendship and the value of courage." As a bonus, a portion of the proceeds from book sales will be donated to the animal rescue center Furry Friends. So far, so good. However, the former Fox News host raised more than a few eyebrows with her choice of outfit, which seemed like a slightly odd choice for the author of a "wholesome, heartfelt" book.