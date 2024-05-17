Kimberly Guilfoyle's Flashy Dress In Children's Book Promo Takes Inappropriate To New Level
While she may not be an official member of the Trump family just yet, Kimberly Guilfoyle is working hard to prove she's worthy of the name. Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée, has been active in defending his father, Donald Trump, as he sits through his infamous hush money trial, predominantly through her social media accounts and Rumble podcast. Regrettably, though, there are often times when her wardrobe choices distract from the outspoken commentator's message. Guilfoyle's most inappropriate outfits include the red dress she wore to the 2020 Republican National Convention (too distracting), a pink dress she donned at a Women for Trump event (too cliché), and a ripped-jeans ensemble she displayed at a MAGA event (too casual.) But her most recent fashion statement might just be the Trump loyalist's "hold my beer" moment.
Following in the footsteps of Lara Trump, Guilfoyle dropped a children's book in late April 2024. On May 16, she posted a reminder to Instagram that her book was still on sale. Guilfoyle described "The Princess & Her Pup" as "a wholesome and heartfelt story about the importance of friendship and the value of courage." As a bonus, a portion of the proceeds from book sales will be donated to the animal rescue center Furry Friends. So far, so good. However, the former Fox News host raised more than a few eyebrows with her choice of outfit, which seemed like a slightly odd choice for the author of a "wholesome, heartfelt" book.
Kimberly Guilfoyle isn't your average children's book author
Like future sister-in-law Lara Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle wrote a book for BRAVE Books, a children's publisher specializing in family-friendly, character-building, anti-woke, "Pro-God, Pro-America books" (per their website). Yet she opted to advertise it while wearing a very low-cut white dress with a lacy corset bodice that left little to the imagination. It hardly seemed an appropriate choice of outfit to reassure families that "The Princess & Her Pup" is an inoffensive book loaded with solid Christian values.
Ron Filipkowski, co-founder of Meidas Touch and a frequent Trump critic, reposted Guilfoyle's image on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wryly noted, "Interesting marketing campaign for a children's book." His followers swiftly agreed with the assessment, with one musing, "Showing children your nipples to promote your children's book definitely was not on my bingo card." Another user snarked, "All she needs is a witch['s] hat and a broom for another book." Others commented on her appearance, because Kimberly Guilfoyle can't escape plastic surgery speculation. Her heavy eye makeup and overall artificial looks invited comparisons to horror icon Elvira, among many other famous faces.
"I thought [MAGA] hate[d] drag queens reading stories to children," one user quipped. Yet another commenter laughed, "Usually when selling a children's book you try not to scare them." A number of followers couldn't resist bringing up another prominent Republican who also wrote a book with a mention of a dog — albeit with more tragic results. As one joked, "I hope this book isn't about Kristi Noem."